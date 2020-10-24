NBA Mock Draft 2020: Schedule, 1st-Round Order, Predictions for Top Prospects

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

The 2020 NBA draft has the potential to feature some major steals thanks to a class with plenty of depth and a limited evaluation process because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prospects who may have stood out during the combine and individual workouts with teams won't have nearly as much opportunity to help their stocks rise this year. Landing later in the first round, potentially with a contender, under less pressure to shine right out of the gate can help over the long haul.

Let's check out all of the key details for the key offseason event on Nov. 18. That's followed by an updated mock draft for the first round and a closer look at the top prospects off the board.

Draft Viewing Information

When: Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. ET

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Watch: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

First-Round Mock Draft

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

3. Charlotte Hornets: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

4. Chicago Bulls: LaMelo Ball, PG, Illawarra Hawks

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

6. Atlanta Hawks: Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

8. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, SG, Iowa State

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC

10. Phoenix Suns: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

11. San Antonio Spurs: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

12. Sacramento Kings: Precious Achiuwa, PF, Memphis

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Devin Vassell, SG, Florida State

14. Boston Celtics (from MEM): Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

15. Orlando Magic: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Saddiq Bey, SF, Villanova

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from BKN via ATL): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

18. Dallas Mavericks: Vernon Carey Jr., C, Duke

19. Brooklyn Nets (from PHI via LAC): Jaden McDaniels, PF, Washington

20. Miami Heat: Theo Maledon, PG, ASVEL

21. Philadelphia 76ers (from OKC via PHI, ORL): Josh Green, SG, Arizona

22. Denver Nuggets (from HOU): Robert Woodward II, SF, Mississippi State

23. Utah Jazz: RJ Hampton, PG, New Zealand Breakers

24. Milwaukee Bucks (from IND): Isaiah Stewart, PF, Washington

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from DEN): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

26. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, C, Olympiacos

27. New York Knicks (from LAC): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

29. Toronto Raptors: Leandro Bolmaro, SG, Barcelona

30. Boston Celtics (from MIL via PHX): Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

Breaking Down Top Picks

1. Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Anthony Edwards is a tremendous offensive talent, though he's still working to improve his efficiency. He averaged 19.1 points while shooting 40.2 percent from the field, including 29.4 percent on threes, across 32 games during his only college season at Georgia.

Adding his type of instant offense would be a welcome sight for the Wolves, who finished 24th in adjusted offensive rating during the 2019-20 campaign, per Basketball Reference. He would be a high-upside third option alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell to help improve in that category.

Minnesota could also opt for LaMelo Ball, who would take over at point guard and allow Russell to play more off the ball. The offense is still going to run mostly through Russell and Towns, though, which means opting for the better pure scorer in Edwards is a better fit.

If Edwards can improve his shooting percentages—he should get far more open looks in the Wolves' offense than he did at Georgia—he'll have a chance to compete for a scoring title in his prime.

2. Warriors: Deni Avdija, SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Deni Avdija possesses the most wide-ranging skill set in the draft class. He doesn't project as an elite scorer at the next level, which is why Edwards still gets the nod in the top spot, but he's going to affect the game in a multitude of ways, especially as he continues to improve defensively.

Going to the Warriors would be the perfect fit. He can take on a secondary offensive role behind Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, and the team can also stagger his minutes so he can get some experience running the offense while Curry is on the bench.

Although the obvious comparison is the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic, Avdija has a long way to go before he can reach the MVP level Doncic showcased for the Mavs this past season. He's not quite as polished as the Slovenian standout was when he arrived in the NBA.

In addition, playing for the Warriors is going to limit his statistical upside given the team's talent. Yet in a year when Golden State is expected to bounce back in a major way with the Splash Brothers healthy, he'd have a great chance to carve out a niche.

3. Hornets: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Go back 10 or 15 years and Wiseman is probably a lock as the No. 1 overall pick. His status is a lot harder to determine in the modern NBA, which has moved away from old-school centers in favor of versatile post players who can stretch the floor.

That said, it's not fair to write off the Memphis standout as a player who can't make a high-end impact at the next level. He averaged 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks while shooting an eye-popping 76.9 percent from the floor in just three appearances with the Tigers.

His size (7'1", 235 pounds), length and athleticism give him a great chance to play a key role in the NBA, even without the benefit of an outside shot. A key will be whether he can display the quickness to guard on the perimeter, and he should be able to.

The Hornets feature a roster heavy on guards and wings, which would allow Wiseman to step directly into a major role as a rookie. The sport has changed, but there's always space in the lineup for a seven-footer with promising post moves and the ability to protect the rim at a high level.