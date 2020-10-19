Ezekiel Elliott Takes Blame for Cowboys' Loss to Cardinals After 2 Fumbles

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott held himself accountable after his two lost fumbles in the first half proved pivotal in his team's 38-10 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

"It's not acceptable, and it's something I gotta figure out," Elliott told reporters after the game. "I don't know. I need to figure something out."

The three-time Pro Bowler added that the loss is "on me."

The Cardinals punted on their first three possessions before Elliott's fumble set them up on their own 46-yard line. Kyler Murray eventually hit Christian Kirk for a six-yard touchdown pass to help give Arizona a 7-0 lead.

Two plays later, Elliott coughed it up again, allowing the Cardinals to set up on the Dallas 27-yard line. Kenyan Drake punched it in from one yard out to help double Arizona's advantage.

Falling behind by double digits was something the Cowboys didn't want to do with Andy Dalton filling in for an injured Dak Prescott at quarterback. This was Dalton's first start, and he threw 54 passes, two fewer than his career high, because Dallas needed quick scores to get back into the game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Elliott didn't blame Prescott's absence for the result and reiterated how he "gave the ball away and gave [the Cardinals] all the momentum they need to go take off.

The Cowboys have many things to worry about amid their 2-4 start, and Elliott's fumble problems are on that list.

After Monday night, his five fumbles are the most in the NFL and three higher than the next closest running back. He has never finished a season with more than six fumbles, so he's in serious danger of setting the wrong kind of personal high in 2020.

With Prescott out, the Cowboys need to have confidence in the running back whose $15 million average salary is tied for second-highest at the position. Right now, Dallas' faith in Elliott might be wavering a bit.