    Ezekiel Elliott Takes Blame for Cowboys' Loss to Cardinals After 2 Fumbles

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2020

    Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (32) strips the ball from Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott held himself accountable after his two lost fumbles in the first half proved pivotal in his team's 38-10 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

    "It's not acceptable, and it's something I gotta figure out," Elliott told reporters after the game. "I don't know. I need to figure something out."

    The three-time Pro Bowler added that the loss is "on me."

    The Cardinals punted on their first three possessions before Elliott's fumble set them up on their own 46-yard line. Kyler Murray eventually hit Christian Kirk for a six-yard touchdown pass to help give Arizona a 7-0 lead.

    Two plays later, Elliott coughed it up again, allowing the Cardinals to set up on the Dallas 27-yard line. Kenyan Drake punched it in from one yard out to help double Arizona's advantage.

    Falling behind by double digits was something the Cowboys didn't want to do with Andy Dalton filling in for an injured Dak Prescott at quarterback. This was Dalton's first start, and he threw 54 passes, two fewer than his career high, because Dallas needed quick scores to get back into the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Elliott didn't blame Prescott's absence for the result and reiterated how he "gave the ball away and gave [the Cardinals] all the momentum they need to go take off.

    The Cowboys have many things to worry about amid their 2-4 start, and Elliott's fumble problems are on that list.

    After Monday night, his five fumbles are the most in the NFL and three higher than the next closest running back. He has never finished a season with more than six fumbles, so he's in serious danger of setting the wrong kind of personal high in 2020.

    With Prescott out, the Cowboys need to have confidence in the running back whose $15 million average salary is tied for second-highest at the position. Right now, Dallas' faith in Elliott might be wavering a bit.

    Related

      Sorry Jerry Jones: It's Going to Get Worse

      Here's why we can't expect the Cowboys to improve anytime soon 👉

      Sorry Jerry Jones: It's Going to Get Worse
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Sorry Jerry Jones: It's Going to Get Worse

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs Don't Need Mahomes to Be MVP to Win

      Against a one-loss Bills team, the Chiefs didn't need their QB to go off, and that's scary ➡️

      Chiefs Don't Need Mahomes to Be MVP to Win
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs Don't Need Mahomes to Be MVP to Win

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Mike McCarthy on 4 Turnover Game

      'I felt like the preparation coming into the game was probably our best so far this year'

      Mike McCarthy on 4 Turnover Game
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mike McCarthy on 4 Turnover Game

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Cowboys Routed by Cardinals

      Dallas struggles to keep up in first game without Dak Prescott

      Cowboys Routed by Cardinals
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Cowboys Routed by Cardinals

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report