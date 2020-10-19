    Video: Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Cowboys Show Support for Dak Prescott

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) start to line up for a drill during an NFL football training camp in Frisco, Texas, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
    LM Otero/Associated Press

    Expect to see plenty of Dallas Cowboys players holding up four fingers for the rest of the 2020 campaign.

    Prior to Monday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys released a video message with a number of players, including Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper, expressing support for quarterback Dak Prescott.

    Monday's contest will be the team's first without Prescott since it drafted him in 2016 after he suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in the Week 5 win over the New York Giants.

    It was a disheartening setback, although the Cowboys rallied to a win after he exited. Elliott even held up four fingers after he scored a touchdown, further indicating the team's mind was with the injured quarterback.   

    Despite the injury, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that "the Cowboys continue to view Prescott as their quarterback of the future" with Jerry Jones willing to place the franchise tag on him again in 2021 to give the two sides more time to negotiate a long-term extension.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Mahomes, CEH Power Chiefs to Win vs. Bills

      Mahomes, CEH Power Chiefs to Win vs. Bills
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes, CEH Power Chiefs to Win vs. Bills

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Le'Veon Ready for Chiefs Debut

      Bell 'can't wait' to get out there with KC after watching Mahomes throw TD pass to Kelce

      Le'Veon Ready for Chiefs Debut
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Le'Veon Ready for Chiefs Debut

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Titans Facing Potential Fine

      NFL informs Tennessee it may receive a fine for COVID-19 violations, but no forfeit of draft picks (Schefter)

      Titans Facing Potential Fine
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Titans Facing Potential Fine

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Cowboys' Vander Esch cleared to play vs. Cards

      Cowboys' Vander Esch cleared to play vs. Cards
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Cowboys' Vander Esch cleared to play vs. Cards

      Todd Archer
      via ESPN.com