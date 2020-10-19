Video: Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper, Cowboys Show Support for Dak Prescott

LM Otero/Associated Press

Expect to see plenty of Dallas Cowboys players holding up four fingers for the rest of the 2020 campaign.

Prior to Monday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys released a video message with a number of players, including Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper, expressing support for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Monday's contest will be the team's first without Prescott since it drafted him in 2016 after he suffered a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in the Week 5 win over the New York Giants.

It was a disheartening setback, although the Cowboys rallied to a win after he exited. Elliott even held up four fingers after he scored a touchdown, further indicating the team's mind was with the injured quarterback.

Despite the injury, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported that "the Cowboys continue to view Prescott as their quarterback of the future" with Jerry Jones willing to place the franchise tag on him again in 2021 to give the two sides more time to negotiate a long-term extension.