Blake Bortles Re-Signs with Broncos on Practice-Squad Contract

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Two days after his release, Blake Bortles has re-signed a contract with the Denver Broncos.

The team announced Monday night that the former third-overall pick would join their practice squad, with the Broncos carrying three quarterbacks on their active roster in Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel.

After he initially joined the Broncos in September when the 23-year-old Lock was injured in Week 2, Bortles never saw the field before he was released on Saturday. While Lock was sidelined, Driskel got the ball in Week 3 before Rypien, a rookie, got the ball against the Jets.

Bortles, who was drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, was the Jaguars' starter for five seasons, leading them to the AFC Championship Game in 2017, before he settled into a backup role for the Los Angeles Chargers last season behind Jared Goff. On the West Coast, he saw time in three games and completed just one of two passes for three yards.

His career in Jacksonville was up and down, with the Central Florida product leading the league in sacks (55) and yards lost on sacks (345) as a rookie and also pacing the league in takedowns in his second season with 51. That same season, he also had the league's longest pass on a 90-yarder.

After an unsuccessful stint on the Broncos' active roster, it's unlikely that Bortles will get the call up again, much less see the field, this season.