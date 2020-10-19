WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 19

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 19October 19, 2020
The new era of WWE Raw began Monday night, with a roster full of fresh faces and new rivalries for the flagship faithful to sink their teeth in.
The show, headlined by the final hype for Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, featured a championship clash and a monster mash featuring two of the biggest and baddest on the roster.
Who emerged from the night's matches victorious, which storylines captured the attention of fans moving forward and how did the brand balance hyping the upcoming extravaganza while looking forward?
Find out with this recap of the October 19 broadcast.
Match Card
- Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman
- Raw Women's Championship Match: Asuka vs. Lana
- Eight-Man Tag Team Match: The Hurt Business vs. Retribution
- Matt Riddle vs. AJ Styles
- Kofi Kingston (with Xavier Woods) vs. Sheamus
- The latest edition of The Firefly Funhouse
Already announced for Monday's show are:
Coverage begins at 8:00 PM.
The Fiend Arrives; The Hurt Business vs. Retribution
The Season Premier of WWE Raw kicked off with a new opening, set to NF’s “The Search” before giving way to the arrival of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, introduced to the WWE Network by Alexa Bliss.
The former Universal Champion made his way to the ring, joining Bliss hand-in-hand before Retribution’s music played and the renegade faction made its first appearance under the guidance of Mustafa Ali. The arena darkened and when the lights came up, The Fiend and Bliss disappeared. The Hurt Business’ music played and a brawl between the factions broke out.
MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley cleared the ring as the show headed to break.
After the commercial, Lashley started the advertised Eight-Man Tag Team Match off for his team, taking T-Bar down with a Flatliner. Alexander teed off on Slapjack, catching him with a knee and kick for two. A momentary distraction by his teammates allowed a wobbly Slapkack to tag Ali into the match and seize control of the bout for Retribution.
The Fiend appeared on the video screen as the show headed back to the break, halting Ali and his followers’ onslaught.
Back from the timeout, The Hurt Business worked over Mace, cutting him off from his partners. The action broke down and Lashley applied the Hurt Lock to T-Bar for the win.
After the match, The Fiend reappeared and laid waste to Mace, Slapjack and T-Bar, who rescued Ali from punishment at the hands of the masked madman of Monday night. The Fiend stood tall as a video of Bliss aired on the video screen, Bray Wyatt’s voice dubbed over her’s, “let me in” sounding throughout the ThunderDome.
Result
The Hurt Business defeated Retribution
Grade
B
Analysis
The Fiend is never not a compelling part of whatever show he is a part of and here, we got a feel for what his run on Raw is going to look like. Is he a heel or babyface? Who will he target? It looks like he will be a bit of a tweener and that anyone is fair game for The Fiend’s wrath.
As they should be.
An unhinged entity straight out of a John Carpenter flick, he should not be bound by dated storyline tropes or formulas. He should be free to be unpredictable and chaotic, unprejudiced by the idea of heels and babyfaces.
He was off to a great start here.
Not off to a great start was Ali’s Retribution, which was soundly defeated by The Hurt Business and wiped out by The Fiend. It feels like an act dead in the water, already destined to be beaten down and rebooted as WWE Creative appears uninterested in continuing the act as it currently stands.
Perhaps that is for the best as the names alone doomed the group to mediocrity, at best.
Matt Riddle vs. AJ Styles (with Jordan Omogbehin)
Flanked by his massive new bodyguard Jordan Omogbehin, AJ Styles made his way to the ring to cut a braggadocious promo about his return to Raw in last week’s WWE Draft. This brought out Matt Riddle, also formerly of SmackDown, for their scheduled match.
After a minute or two of the referee insisting the former bouncer for Raw Underground leaves the ring, the action kicked off with Riddle dominating. A brief encounter with the giant stunned Riddle, allowing Styles to take control during the bout.
Following the break, Riddle fought his way back into the match, delivering a wicked Fisherman Buster into a cradle for two. The Original Bro found himself knocked to the floor, where he was again distracted by Omogbehin.
Back inside, Styles capitalized and delivered the Styles Clash for the hard-fought, pin-fall victory.
Result
Styles defeated Riddle
Grade
B
Analysis
Riddle and Styles aren’t going to have very many bad matches. Both are quality workers whose styles mesh well. They could conceivably have an above-average match with their eyes closed.
The added element of the enormous bodyguard is intriguing, to say the least, but is not necessarily one Styles needs. He can talk, he can work and is perceived as a main eventer. And therein lies why he is the perfect choice to pair with Omogbehin.
WWE clearly wants to get the big man on television and what better way to convince the audience that he is a big deal, both literally and figuratively, then by teaming him with a guy the WWE Universe has been conditioned to buy into as a legitimate main event talent?
The newcomer will benefit exponentially and Styles will have the opportunity to freshen things up a bit at a time when his character could probably use it. A win-win for all involved.
Except for Riddle, who ate another clean pin in a strong of them of late.
Raw Women's Championship Match: Asuka vs. Lana
After an impassioned promo from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre ahead of his title defense against Randy Orton at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell, Lana made her way to the ring for a Raw Women’s Championship Match against Asuka, earned by way of her victory in last week’s Dual-Branded Women’s Battle Royal.
Lana scored a quick counter early but Asuka reversed that into an Asuka Lock attempt, forcing the challenger to scurry to the ropes for the break. The Ravishing Russian executed a few more surprising takedowns and reverses before The Empress finally trapped her in the submission for the tapout victory.
After the match, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler attacked Asuka. The former delivered a Samoan Drop to Lana, driving her through the announce table for the fifth consecutive week before Asuka fended them off to close out the segment.
Result
Asuka defeated Lana
Grade
C-
Analysis
Well, that was anticlimactic.
All of that effort into setting up Lana’s clever win last week gave way to an excuse for Jax to put her through the damn table again.
Leave it to WWE to beat that angle into the ground.
This seems to be setting up a potential Women’s Tag Team Championship Match pitting Jax and Baszler against Asuka and a partner of her choice (maybe Lana?) and while there are worse options, it feels like a poor use of two different titleholders, when they could be utilized against the wealth of women’s talent the Raw brand suddenly finds itself with.
Fatal 4-Way Women's Tag Team Match
Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax asserted their dominance in a promo and issued a challenge to anyone in the locker room refuting their reign over the Raw and SmackDown women’s divisions. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, The Riott Squad (now of SmackDown) and the new team of Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce all answered, giving way to a Fatal 4-Way Nontitle Match.
A chaotic brawl saw Royce, Evans, Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan soar through the air, wiping the opposition out ahead of the break.
Back from the break, action eventually broke down, with each competitor getting the opportunity to shine through some signature offense. Morgan and Riott rolled, the latter delivering a Riott Kick that nearly scored the win.
Baszler pulled her to the floor and put her to sleep with the Karafuji Clutch before Jax tagged in and delivered the Samoan Drop to Evans for the win.
Result
Jax and Baszler defeated Evans and Royce, Riott Squad, and Rose and Brooke
Grade
C
Analysis
What, exactly, was the point of this?
To put Jax and Baszler over as an even more unbeatable force? We get it. They’ve steamrolled everyone. They beat The Golden Role Models. They demolished The Riott Squad. They have conquered any and all competitors and this was no different.
That Riott and Morgan were again sacrificed to accomplish something we already have countless times before is proof positive that some things never change in the WWE Universe, their stars dimmed as they embark on a run over on Friday nights.