WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 19

The Season Premier of WWE Raw kicked off with a new opening, set to NF’s “The Search” before giving way to the arrival of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, introduced to the WWE Network by Alexa Bliss.

The former Universal Champion made his way to the ring, joining Bliss hand-in-hand before Retribution’s music played and the renegade faction made its first appearance under the guidance of Mustafa Ali. The arena darkened and when the lights came up, The Fiend and Bliss disappeared. The Hurt Business’ music played and a brawl between the factions broke out.

MVP, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley cleared the ring as the show headed to break.

After the commercial, Lashley started the advertised Eight-Man Tag Team Match off for his team, taking T-Bar down with a Flatliner. Alexander teed off on Slapjack, catching him with a knee and kick for two. A momentary distraction by his teammates allowed a wobbly Slapkack to tag Ali into the match and seize control of the bout for Retribution.

The Fiend appeared on the video screen as the show headed back to the break, halting Ali and his followers’ onslaught.

Back from the timeout, The Hurt Business worked over Mace, cutting him off from his partners. The action broke down and Lashley applied the Hurt Lock to T-Bar for the win.

After the match, The Fiend reappeared and laid waste to Mace, Slapjack and T-Bar, who rescued Ali from punishment at the hands of the masked madman of Monday night. The Fiend stood tall as a video of Bliss aired on the video screen, Bray Wyatt’s voice dubbed over her’s, “let me in” sounding throughout the ThunderDome.

Result

The Hurt Business defeated Retribution

Grade

B

Analysis

The Fiend is never not a compelling part of whatever show he is a part of and here, we got a feel for what his run on Raw is going to look like. Is he a heel or babyface? Who will he target? It looks like he will be a bit of a tweener and that anyone is fair game for The Fiend’s wrath.

As they should be.

An unhinged entity straight out of a John Carpenter flick, he should not be bound by dated storyline tropes or formulas. He should be free to be unpredictable and chaotic, unprejudiced by the idea of heels and babyfaces.

He was off to a great start here.

Not off to a great start was Ali’s Retribution, which was soundly defeated by The Hurt Business and wiped out by The Fiend. It feels like an act dead in the water, already destined to be beaten down and rebooted as WWE Creative appears uninterested in continuing the act as it currently stands.

Perhaps that is for the best as the names alone doomed the group to mediocrity, at best.