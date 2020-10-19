Le'Veon Bell on Joining Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' Offense: 'I Can't Wait'

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Running back Le'Veon Bell is excited to join the dynamic Kansas City Chiefs offense, which, frankly, should come as no surprise.

After being stuck on the New York Jets, who fell to 0-6 with a 24-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Bell liked what he saw from his new team's offense in the first half of Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills:

The Chiefs announced they were bringing Bell aboard on Thursday, and ESPN's Adam Schefter noted the expectation was it would be a one-year deal. Schefter also reported Bell believes the Chiefs offer him the best opportunity to win a Super Bowl.

He was already fired up to join the fold even before watching Patrick Mahomes throw two touchdowns to Travis Kelce in the first half of Monday's game:

If Kansas City gets the version of Bell who dominated with the Pittsburgh Steelers, that will be an issue for the rest of the AFC. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection who topped 1,200 rushing yards and 600 receiving yards three times in five years.

However, Bell sat out the 2018 campaign when he did not sign his franchise tender, averaged a career-worst 3.2 yards per carry in 2019 and has 74 rushing yards in two games this year.

Bell should have plenty of room to operate with defenses focusing on the aerial attack featuring Mahomes, Kelce and Tyreek Hill, among others. He will also share time with Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the backfield, which will help him remain fresh as he chases a Super Bowl title.