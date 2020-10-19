Rockets Rumors: Mike Miller Could Join Staff If Jeff Van Gundy Hired as HC

Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

As the Houston Rockets' head coaching search comes down to the wire, talk has surfaced about who could fill out the rest of the staff heading into the 2020-21 season, and former New York Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller is reportedly being considered for an assistant role.

The New York Post's Marc Berman reported Monday that Miller could work alongside Jeff Van Gundy if the former Rockets head coach returns to his old team.

Miller, who went 17-27 with the Knicks after taking over for David Fizdale in December, decided not to return once they hired Tom Thibodeau to fill the head coaching vacancy.

He already has a relationship with Van Gundy, having been an assistant on Van Gundy's World Cup-qualifying national teams, per Berman. Van Gundy spoke highly of Miller in December, telling The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov that he wouldn't be surprised if the former NBA G League Coach of the Year remained the leader with the Knicks.

"Are you confident, sincere, reliable and trustworthy?" Van Gundy said in December. "And if you are, they don't care if you played or didn't play in the NBA, are black or white, big or small. That's what they want. I believe Mike has all four of those completely knocked out of the park. That's why I think he'll be successful."

But Van Gundy isn't a lock to join the Rockets staff—so neither is Miller. Berman reported Monday that Rockets assistant coach John Lucas, who has served in a player development role since 2016, is also a finalist.