NBA Draft 2020: Official Selection Order, Mock Predictions, Prospect Stock Watch

A socially distanced NBA predraft process is not a static one.

Even if the conditions are unique in 2020 (in the NBA draft and seemingly everything else), the annual occurrence of prospects rising and falling ahead of the talent grab is the same as always.

After running through a mock first round, we'll look at three prospects on the move.

2020 Selection Order and Mock Predictions

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, PG/SG, Illawarra Hawks

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Maccabi Tel Aviv

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, PF/C, Dayton

6. Atlanta Hawks: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, PG, Ratiopharm Ulm

8. New York Knicks: Isaac Okoro, SF/PF, Auburn

9. Washington Wizards: Onyeka Okongwu, PF/C, USC

10. Phoenix Suns: Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

11. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Williams, PF, Florida State

12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, SF, Vanderbilt

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Jalen Smith, PF/C, Maryland

14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): RJ Hampton, SG, New Zealand Breakers

15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr., PG, Alabama

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets): Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, Memphis

18. Dallas Mavericks: Aleksej Pokusevski, PF, Olympiacos II

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

20. Miami Heat: Josh Green, SG, Arizona

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry, PG, Stanford

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Grant Riller, PG/SG, Charleston

23. Utah Jazz: Saddiq Bey, SF/PF, Villanova

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Theo Maledon, PG/SG, ASVEL

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

26. Boston Celtics: Jaden McDaniels, SF/PF, Washington

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Jahmi'us Ramsey, SG, Texas Tech

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Malachi Flynn, PG, San Diego State

29. Toronto Raptors: Desmond Bane, SG, TCU

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Xavier Tillman, PF/C, Michigan State

NBA Draft Prospect Stock Watch

Stock Up: Obi Toppin



NBA readiness isn't always the best selling point for draft prospects, as it's often paired with a lower ceiling. The trade-off is typically instant impact or long-term potential, and since most clubs with early selections are at some stage of the rebuilding process, potential wins out.

But 2020 could be the exception to the rule. There are myriad factors at play—not the least of which is the lack of top-level potential—including the fact that both Minnesota and Golden State could carry win-now intentions into the proceedings.

That's good news for a player like Obi Toppin, who would typically be getting dinged right now for being 22 years old. He might be "the most popular prospect in the 2020 NBA draft," as B/R's Jonathan Wasserman put it, and the draft expert notes Toppin could even be in play at No. 1, though he seems likeliest to land between Nos. 2 and 6.

"The Golden State Warriors are a wild card at No. 2 given the wide range of possibilities: taking Toppin for his NBA readiness, making a trade or filling a need with either [James] Wiseman at center or one of the top-tier wings," Wasserman wrote.

Toppin, who swept the Player of the Year votes in men's college basketball, powered Dayton to a 29-2 record with per-game contributions of 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals.

Stock Down: Anthony Edwards

Look, draft stocks are subjective, so if you're wondering how Edwards can qualify both as our mock No. 1 pick and a player whose stock is sliding, there's your answer.

His skill set seems the easiest to blend with Minnesota's roster, and while team needs shouldn't decide a pick this early in the draft, they can be a helpful tiebreaker if all prospects receive roughly the same grade. That's how we see things from the outside, but those inside the NBA aren't so sure.

"There is a thought that some teams aren't quite as enamored with him as others," The Athletic's Sam Vecenie wrote. "That is definitely an accurate sentiment that teams are a bit more all-over-the-map on him than what you see in the public sphere."

Edwards has NBA athleticism, enough wiggle to free himself off the dribble and the explosiveness to finish plays at the rim. Through squinted, optimistic eyes, one can see him becoming an athletic three-level scorer who defends multiple positions and creates for his teammates. That's why he's still in our driver's seat.

But the question marks are real. Vecenie noted how teams are uneasy about the fact that Edwards' teams have never fared particularly well—Georgia went 16-16 and finished 13th in the SEC—and bring up the name Dion Waiters when discussing Edwards' inefficiency. That's notable, because B/R's Jonathan Wasserman previously detailed hearing the same exact things (including the Waiters comp!).

Edwards' sliding stock is relative, because it's still hard to see him lasting beyond the top three picks. But he's by no means a lock for No. 1, and maybe he'll scare off more teams than we think.

Stock Up: Tyrese Haliburton

Remember what we said about this possibly being the Year of NBA Readiness? Well, that's responsible for Haliburton's predraft bump, too.

"He's a great piece on a winning team," an NBA executive told ESPN's Mike Schmitz.

Haliburton's ceiling may not get the credit it should, as a lot of what appeals to winning teams could also prop him up to one of the best careers in this class. He defends multiple positions, gets his teammates involved, hits long-distance shots and aces the intangibles test.

Now, he doesn't have the straight-line burst or yoyo handles typically associated with a high-level guard prospect, but those toolsy prospects usually don't offer his polish. He'll look best if he has impact scorers around him, but if that isn't true of a top prospect, shouldn't that be more worrisome?

Haliburton doesn't seem to have a shortage of fans in NBA front offices, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him crack the top four.