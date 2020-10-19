    Dak Prescott Put on IR by Cowboys After Injury; Leighton Vander Esch Activated

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) lifts his fist to cheers from fans as he is carted off the field after suffering a lower right leg injury running the ball in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys placed Dak Prescott on injured reserve Monday and activated linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to the 53-man roster.

    Prescott will miss the remainder of the 2020 season after suffering a compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle in the win over the New York Giants on Oct. 11. Vander Esch has not played since suffering a broken collarbone in Week 1.

    Andy Dalton will get the start in Monday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Dalton signed a one-year, incentive-laden contract to serve as Prescott's backup this offseason, and the remainder of 2020 should be an audition for his next home.

    The Cowboys have arguably the best skill-position talent in football, so Dalton should be able to step in and keep Dallas competitive in a weak NFC East.

    "My role was a little different the first five games being behind Dak, but now it's like getting back to basically how it was for me," Dalton told reporters. "And so I know how to prepare; I've got a routine that I've been used to that I've done that I feel like has worked really well for me. It's not really a whole lot new that I'm trying to figure out. I've got the experience of doing this for a while."

    Vander Esch's return could be critical for a Dallas defense that ranks at or near the bottom of the NFL in most major categories. The 24-year-old's last two seasons have been mired by injuries, stopping him from building on an All-Pro rookie campaign in 2018.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Cowboys will need Vander Esch's presence to stabilize their front seven for the stretch run. 

    Related

      Cowboys' Vander Esch cleared to play vs. Cards

      Cowboys' Vander Esch cleared to play vs. Cards
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Cowboys' Vander Esch cleared to play vs. Cards

      Todd Archer
      via ESPN.com

      Curry, Peyton vs. Phil, Chuck 🚨

      Capital One's The Match: Champions for Change returns Friday, Nov. 27. Exclusively on TNT and live in the B/R app 🍿

      Curry, Peyton vs. Phil, Chuck 🚨
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Curry, Peyton vs. Phil, Chuck 🚨

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      These Contenders Just Got a Big Wake-Up Call 😰

      We saw the Browns get punished by the Steelers on Sunday. Who else got exposed in Week 6?

      These Contenders Just Got a Big Wake-Up Call 😰
      NFL logo
      NFL

      These Contenders Just Got a Big Wake-Up Call 😰

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Vrabel Used Penalty Loophole🤯

      Titans HC intentionally used "too many men on the field" penalty to stop the clock late vs. Texans 📲

      Vrabel Used Penalty Loophole🤯
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Vrabel Used Penalty Loophole🤯

      Sportingnews
      via Sportingnews