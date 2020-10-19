    Panthers Have Unconfirmed COVID-19 Positive Test; Will Work Virtually

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2020

    The Carolina Panthers take the field for an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
    Brian Blanco/Associated Press

    The Carolina Panthers will practice virtually on Monday and Tuesday after having an unconfirmed positive test for COVID-19. 

    Steven Drummond, the team's chief communications officer, released the following statement Monday morning (h/t Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network):

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Curry, Peyton vs Phil, Chuck🚨

      Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change returns, Friday, 11/27. Exclusively on TNT and live in the B/R app 🍿

      Curry, Peyton vs Phil, Chuck🚨
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      Curry, Peyton vs Phil, Chuck🚨

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Panthers vs. Saints Set to Be Held at Superdome

      Report: Panthers vs. Saints Set to Be Held at Superdome
      Carolina Panthers logo
      Carolina Panthers

      Report: Panthers vs. Saints Set to Be Held at Superdome

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      These Contenders Just Got a Big Wake Up Call 😰

      We saw the Browns get punished by the Steelers Sunday. Who else got exposed in Week 6?

      These Contenders Just Got a Big Wake Up Call 😰
      NFL logo
      NFL

      These Contenders Just Got a Big Wake Up Call 😰

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Vrabel Used Penalty Loophole🤯

      Titans HC intentionally used a too many men on the field penalty to stop the clock late vs. Texans 📲

      Vrabel Used Penalty Loophole🤯
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Vrabel Used Penalty Loophole🤯

      Sportingnews
      via Sportingnews