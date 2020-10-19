Panthers Have Unconfirmed COVID-19 Positive Test; Will Work Virtually

Panthers Have Unconfirmed COVID-19 Positive Test; Will Work VirtuallyOctober 19, 2020
Brian Blanco/Associated Press
The Carolina Panthers will practice virtually on Monday and Tuesday after having an unconfirmed positive test for COVID-19.
Steven Drummond, the team's chief communications officer, released the following statement Monday morning (h/t Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network):
