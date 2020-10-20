Rays vs. Dodgers: Game 1 Time, TV Info, Live Stream and More

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Even with a unique postseason, the best two teams during the 2020 MLB regular season will face off in the World Series.

The Los Angeles Dodgers (43-17) and Tampa Bay Rays (40-20) each had the best record in their respective league during the shortened season. An expanded playoff and neutral locations created tougher paths for the top seeds than usual, but they each found a way to survive and advance to the final round after winning Game 7 of their respective League Championship Series.

The title now comes down to two teams; one trying to win for the first time since 1988 and the other trying to win for the first time in franchise history.

The heavyweight battle will begin Tuesday for the first of what could be a seven-game series.

Game 1 Info

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go

Odds (via DraftKings): Dodgers -162, Rays +138

Preview

The Dodgers have the more star-studded lineup entering the series with plenty of name recognition in their third World Series berth in four years.

Cody Bellinger is the reigning NL MVP and hit the biggest home run of the NLCS on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves:

Mookie Betts won the AL MVP in 2018 and showcased his defensive skills in Game 7:

Clayton Kershaw has his own MVP award to go with three Cy Young awards, while Walker Buehler, Corey Seager, Joc Pederson and Justin Turner have produced big numbers over the course of their careers.

Getting elite production from players like Julio Urias and Kike Hernandez makes this roster almost unfair.

Of course, the Rays are not short on talent.

A veteran pitching staff led by Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Charlie Morton helped the team rank third in the majors in ERA this season.

The lineup features a variety of contributors, from young stars like Brandon Lowe to veteran hitter Ji-Man Choi to rookie breakouts like Randy Arozarena. Arozarena has eight home runs in his regular-season career in the majors but has been red hot in the playoffs with seven home runs in his last 12 games.

These players might not have as many regular-season accolades, but they have proven they can get it done in the postseason.

Considering Morton has a 2.84 career postseason ERA, including a 0.57 mark in three starts this year, the 36-year-old could play a huge role in this seres.

It should all create a competitive series, with Game 1 serving as a measuring stick for both sides. Of course, both teams have won series after dropping the first game this postseason, so this could just be the start of a busy week in Arlington.