World Series 2020: Bold Predictions for Rays vs. Dodgers Showdown

The Los Angeles Dodgers have two incredible arms in Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler leading their pitching staff, but neither may be as dominant as their potential World Series X-factor.

Julio Urias is one of the most experienced postseason pitchers on the Dodgers roster at just 24 and he could be one of the reasons why the National League side ends its World Series drought that dates back to 1988.

Urias finished off the National League Championship Series in a relief role Sunday and could be used as a starter or reliever against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay may not be allowed to score in bunches, but it proved in the American League Championship Series that it is suited to win close games.

If most Fall Classic games result in pitching duels, the Rays may need one or two clutch hits to earn victories. Randy Arozarena is the obvious candidate to break games open, but Manuel Margot may be the better rally starter from his position in the order.

Bold Predictions For World Series

Julio Urias Is Los Angeles' Most Dominant Pitcher

Urias possesses a 0.56 ERA and 16 strikeouts in his four playoff outings this season.

The left-handed hurler's latest masterpiece came in the final three innings of NLCS Game 7, when he retired all nine Atlanta batters he faced.

Over four postseasons, Urias collected a 2.84 ERA and struck out six more batters than hits conceded.

He may not be in the game as long as Kershaw or Buehler, but he could be as dominant as his team's top two starters.

Urias is a candidate to either come out of the bullpen, or start Games 2 or 4 if Buehler starts on full rest in Game 3.

He thrived in either role over three rounds. He struck out five batters and conceded one earned run in a NLCS Game 3 start and has not allowed an earned run from the bullpen.

The best way to utilize Urias may be out of the bullpen so it forces Tampa Bay to put some of its left-handed hitters into the starting lineup.

If the Dodgers use Dustin May or Tony Gonsolin as an opener, Urias could follow them by shutting down Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows and others.

Meadows' batting average is 21 points worse against southpaws in his career and most of Lowe's splits against lefties are worse than versus right-handed hurlers. His dip in batting average is 25 points.

If Urias takes away two of Tampa Bay's bats in the top half of the order, the AL champion could have difficulties producing a ton of runs in any game it faces the unfavorable matchup.

Manuel Margot Continues To Step Up For Rays

Margot provided the Rays with some much-needed support for Arozarena by going 6-of-23 with three home runs and six RBI in the ALCS.

The run support was needed since parts of the Tampa Bay order struggled to find consistency at the plate against Houston.

Meadows and Lowe combined to go 6-of-48 with a single home run and one RBI. Willy Adames, Yandy Diaz and Kevin Kiermaier only produced two hits each over seven games.

If the Dodgers confuse the Rays hitters, it could be up to the AL champion's top hitters to achieve success inside Globe Life Field.

Margot could be vital to the Rays' success if he packs some power, or reaches base, from the bottom half of the order.

That could allow the Rays to flip over the lineup and give Arozarena opportunities to drive in multiple runs with his red-hot bat. The ALCS MVP had nine hits versus the Astros, four of which were home runs.

Tampa Bay may get support from one or two other batters, but for now, it has to rely on its top performers from the ALCS in an attempt to kick off the Fall Classic on the right note.

