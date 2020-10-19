Sports Columnist Sid Hartman Dies at 100; Helped Bring Lakers to Minneapolis

Paul Battaglia/Associated Press

Legendary Minnesota sports columnist Sid Hartman died Sunday. He was 100.

"My father's extraordinary and resilient life has come to a peaceful conclusion surrounded by his family," his son, Chad Hartman said, per Patrick Reusse of the Star Tribune. "I want to make it clear—he didn't die from COVID—but COVID took away the enjoyment from his life by making him stay home. It took away the chance to see the people he liked. It took away his zest, not being able to go four, five different places every day and to laugh, to get on people and have them get on him."

Hartman spent nearly his entire life in the newspaper business, starting out by selling newspapers at age eight before eventually becoming one of the most influential figures in Minnesota sports history. He was instrumental in bringing Major League Baseball to Minneapolis and helped the NBA's Minneapolis Lakers in personnel decisions.

By Hartman's own estimate, he was at least partially responsible for the Lakers' success throughout the early years of the NBA.

But despite working directly with pro sports teams, Hartman was best known for his work in the media, which he continued until the day he died. Hartman filed a column in the Star Tribune on Sunday, which was his 119th of the 2020 calendar year.

"Sid's contributions to the Star Tribune during nearly half of its 153-year history are immeasurable," Star Tribune publisher Michael Klingensmith said Sunday. "He leaves an amazing legacy and we will miss him greatly. It won't be the same reading our sports pages without Sid's column."

In addition to his work with the newspaper, Hartman also appeared on local television and hosted a radio show for WCCO.

While Hartman was voracious in his reporting, he maintained strong relationships with players throughout his career. His last column featured an exclusive interview with Vikings receiver Adam Thelein, and Peter King of NBC Sports noted that Hartman was one of the select few media members liked by Randy Moss during his tenure in Minnesota.

"What a life," Kirk Cousins said of Hartman, per King. "What a legacy he left."