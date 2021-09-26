Rob Gronkowski's X-Rays on Rib Injury Negative, Bucs HC Bruce Arians Says

Kevork Djansezian/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters tight end Rob Gronkowski is healthy after X-rays on his ribs came back negative.

Gronkowski took a hard hit during Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams but eventually returned to the field.

The 32-year-old returned to the NFL last season after taking a year away from football, joining his longtime teammate Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. But he is no longer the game-changing force at tight end he was during his prime, when he was a five-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro selection.

At his peak, Gronkowski was a touchdown machine, with double-digit scores in five of his first six seasons and 17 touchdown catches in 2011 alone. He was a major part of New England's dynasty, winning three Super Bowl titles.

On this Bucs offense, though, he's further down the pecking order than he's been in the past, with star receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans earning the bulk of Brady's targets.

Tampa's tight end depth would be tested this year if Gronkowski is forced to miss any time, although it has O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate as options.