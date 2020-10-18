Le'Veon Bell Reportedly Will 'Definitely' Make Chiefs Debut vs Broncos in Week 7

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell will "definitely" make his Kansas City Chiefs debut in Week 7 when the defending Super Bowl champions travel to the Denver Broncos, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Bell, who signed a one-year, $1.05 million deal with the Chiefs after the New York Jets released him this week, will sit out his team's Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills while he goes through new player COVID-19 protocols.

Per ESPN's Adam Teicher, Bell has to return negative COVID-19 tests for five days and then test negative on the sixth day with a point-of-contact test before he is allowed to practice with the team. The first day he can practice is Wednesday, which would put him on pace to join the Chiefs in Denver.

Bell, who signed a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the Jets in March 2019 after five years and two Pro Bowl seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, missed three games this season after he injured his hamstring. The former second-round pick out of Michigan State has posted 74 yards on 19 carries and has yet to score a touchdown this season.

In 2019, Bell had 789 yards and three touchdowns on 245 attempts through 15 games—his fewest yards since 2015, when he only appeared in six games before he tore his MCL, and tying his career-worst rushing TD total.

In Kansas City, Bell will join forces with rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who ranks 10th in the league and first among the Chiefs with 344 yards and one touchdown on 81 carries so far this season.