B/R Staff NFL Week 6 Report Card: Is 2020 Rookie WR Class the Best Ever?

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns got a taste of exactly where they stand in the AFC hierarchy courtesy of a 38-7 beatdown at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns were outclassed and outplayed at every level, including at the quarterback position.

Baker Mayfield entered the week with a cracked rib and limited practice reps. Unsurprisingly, the 2018 first overall draft pick wilted under Pittsburgh's pressure packages. Ultimately, head coach Kevin Stefanski pulled his starter in favor of veteran backup Case Keenum.

"I didn't want to see [Mayfield] get hit one more time," Stefanski told reporters after the loss.

Before the move, the third-year quarterback hadn't been playing well. The game turned in Pittsburgh's favor early after he stared down a hot read and allowed Minkah Fitzpatrick to turn the throw into a pick-six.

As a whole, the Browns are a run-dominated offense, and Mayfield doesn't appear to be their offensive centerpiece.

How has Cleveland's starting signal-caller performed so far in Year 3 under Stefanski's supervision?

Brad Gagnon: D

I understand he's faced some really tough defenses. But that offense is loaded, and the bar is high when you're a third-year No. 1 overall pick at quarterback. Mayfield hasn't been a consistent difference-maker, and he's hardly even done more good than harm.

Brent Sobleski: C

Mayfield hasn't just played tough defenses; he's faced the hardest schedule of pass defenses so far, according to Pro Football Focus. Overall, the stink of 2019 hasn't been cleared. Mayfield is probably a 50/50 proposition when it comes to developing into a true franchise quarterback. He hasn't played well for stretches, but he's flashed, as well. It all depends on his continued maturation under competent supervision.

Gary Davenport: C+

I'm not going to overreact to Sunday's clunker. Mayfield was banged up and playing against arguably the best defense in the NFL. But that's also back-to-back games with multiple interceptions after he led the AFC in picks in 2019. Frankly, you can apply that same grade to Mayfield overall. He's not a bad quarterback, but he's never going to be a great one, either.

Kalyn Kahler: B-

I t's not fair to write off Mayfield because of Sunday's performance against one of the NFL's best defenses and while at less than full health. He was pressured throughout the contest. He was 1-of-9 on third down. The concerning trend here is that Mayfield has played well when Cleveland takes an early lead but hasn't shown he can play at the same level coming from behind. During the four-game win streak, Mayfield was helped by early takeaways that kickstarted big leads. That didn't happen against the Steelers. He is certainly limited, and it's early still. But it's fair to wonder if he is the long-term future for Cleveland.

Master Tesfatsion: C

This will likely be the best season of Mayfield's career, and I'd be hard-pressed to describe him as anything but an average quarterback. Sunday's blowout loss to the Steelers is a reminder of why Cleveland had to establish an offense revolving around Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Mayfield simply can't be trusted with the ball in his hands, despite having weapons like Odell Beckham Jr, Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper. This loss against a division rival, and one of the best teams in the league, falls on his shoulders. The Browns still have enough talent to make the playoffs, but having such a limited quarterback makes it hard to believe in this team.

Matt Miller: B

It's tough to put too much pressure or criticism on Mayfield, but the Browns are also a roster loaded with skill-player talent most quarterbacks would die for. It's reasonable to be disappointed with his play so far, but we can also look at the fact that the Browns are 4-2 and playing good football as positive signs. He shouldn't be expected to be great every week, especially given the injuries he's working through and a year in which there was almost no preparation time for a new coaching staff and key new starters on the offensive line. Mayfield has been under a massive spotlight since his rookie season, but it's time to slow way down on any talk of replacing him.