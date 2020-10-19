B/R Staff NFL Week 6 Report Card: Is 2020 Rookie WR Class the Best Ever?October 19, 2020
Few things in life legitimately live up to expectations.
The NFL's 2020 wide receiver class seems to be everything it was touted to be during the draft season when many heralded the group as the deepest in history.
The opposite can be said of those who have officially started the event each year as the top overall selection.
The life of a No. 1 overall draft pick can be a bumpy ride. Expectations are heaped upon them to become the savior of a franchise that's already the league's worst. Overcoming such a burden is quite difficult, and that became obvious during Week 6.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't finish Sunday's contest due to a lingering injury during a blowout loss. Teammate Myles Garrett managed a sack, but he didn't get any retribution against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a major mental gaffe and subsequent suspension cost him six games last year. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw an interception during the team's final drive with the game still on the line.
Those are just the most recent examples. Cam Newton is with another team, but he shouldered heavy expectations by returning to the New England Patriots lineup and fell well short of them.
Sometimes, it doesn't matter how naturally gifted an individual is; the NFL will chew them up and spit them out if they're not prepared for what's about to come.
B/R's panel of NFL writers—Brad Gagnon, Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport, Kalyn Kahler and Master Tesfatsion—is always prepared to discuss the league's latest happenings, starting with the guys who assumed the greatest burdens.
Baker Mayfield's 3rd Year
The Cleveland Browns got a taste of exactly where they stand in the AFC hierarchy courtesy of a 38-7 beatdown at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns were outclassed and outplayed at every level, including at the quarterback position.
Baker Mayfield entered the week with a cracked rib and limited practice reps. Unsurprisingly, the 2018 first overall draft pick wilted under Pittsburgh's pressure packages. Ultimately, head coach Kevin Stefanski pulled his starter in favor of veteran backup Case Keenum.
"I didn't want to see [Mayfield] get hit one more time," Stefanski told reporters after the loss.
Before the move, the third-year quarterback hadn't been playing well. The game turned in Pittsburgh's favor early after he stared down a hot read and allowed Minkah Fitzpatrick to turn the throw into a pick-six.
As a whole, the Browns are a run-dominated offense, and Mayfield doesn't appear to be their offensive centerpiece.
How has Cleveland's starting signal-caller performed so far in Year 3 under Stefanski's supervision?
Brad Gagnon: D
I understand he's faced some really tough defenses. But that offense is loaded, and the bar is high when you're a third-year No. 1 overall pick at quarterback. Mayfield hasn't been a consistent difference-maker, and he's hardly even done more good than harm.
Brent Sobleski: C
Mayfield hasn't just played tough defenses; he's faced the hardest schedule of pass defenses so far, according to Pro Football Focus. Overall, the stink of 2019 hasn't been cleared. Mayfield is probably a 50/50 proposition when it comes to developing into a true franchise quarterback. He hasn't played well for stretches, but he's flashed, as well. It all depends on his continued maturation under competent supervision.
Gary Davenport: C+
I'm not going to overreact to Sunday's clunker. Mayfield was banged up and playing against arguably the best defense in the NFL. But that's also back-to-back games with multiple interceptions after he led the AFC in picks in 2019. Frankly, you can apply that same grade to Mayfield overall. He's not a bad quarterback, but he's never going to be a great one, either.
Kalyn Kahler: B-
It's not fair to write off Mayfield because of Sunday's performance against one of the NFL's best defenses and while at less than full health. He was pressured throughout the contest. He was 1-of-9 on third down. The concerning trend here is that Mayfield has played well when Cleveland takes an early lead but hasn't shown he can play at the same level coming from behind. During the four-game win streak, Mayfield was helped by early takeaways that kickstarted big leads. That didn't happen against the Steelers. He is certainly limited, and it's early still. But it's fair to wonder if he is the long-term future for Cleveland.
Master Tesfatsion: C
This will likely be the best season of Mayfield's career, and I'd be hard-pressed to describe him as anything but an average quarterback. Sunday's blowout loss to the Steelers is a reminder of why Cleveland had to establish an offense revolving around Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Mayfield simply can't be trusted with the ball in his hands, despite having weapons like Odell Beckham Jr, Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper. This loss against a division rival, and one of the best teams in the league, falls on his shoulders. The Browns still have enough talent to make the playoffs, but having such a limited quarterback makes it hard to believe in this team.
Matt Miller: B
It's tough to put too much pressure or criticism on Mayfield, but the Browns are also a roster loaded with skill-player talent most quarterbacks would die for. It's reasonable to be disappointed with his play so far, but we can also look at the fact that the Browns are 4-2 and playing good football as positive signs. He shouldn't be expected to be great every week, especially given the injuries he's working through and a year in which there was almost no preparation time for a new coaching staff and key new starters on the offensive line. Mayfield has been under a massive spotlight since his rookie season, but it's time to slow way down on any talk of replacing him.
Cam Newton's Return
Cam Newton is arguably the biggest-name performer so far this season to have his season derailed by a positive COVID-19 test. The New England Patriots quarterback didn't play in the team's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs before being forced into an early bye.
Newton returned to practice this week and assumed his position as the organization's offensive leader, only to underwhelm against a depleted Denver Broncos squad. The returning star managed only 6.3 yards per attempt and threw a pair of interceptions.
"The time off showed," Cam Newton told reporters after Sunday's loss. "... I have to be better, and I will be better."
Yes, Newton's legs are still a weapon, but they weren't enough to carry the Patriots offense to a win. Overall, how did the quarterback perform in his first action since Sept. 27?
Brad Gagnon: D
Two picks in a home loss to a depleted, mediocre opponent? That can't happen, even if he's still a force with his legs.
Brent Sobleski: C
Can Newton be better? Yes. Does he need to do more to elevate the play of the Patriots offense? Also yes. Even so, he's clearly the best option behind center after seeing what Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham provide. A two-week layoff certainly showed, but Newton performed well enough to keep New England in games before getting sick. He'll be that player again in the coming weeks.
Gary Davenport: D
It's not Newton's fault that New England's wide receivers are blah, but teams are figuring him and the Pats out: Try to take away the run and make Cam beat you throwing the ball. Whether it's a lack of accuracy from the quarterback or the inability of New England's receivers to get open downfield, the Pats are all dink-and-dunk right now, and it shows in their record.
Kalyn Kahler: C
This was disappointing, especially after the Tennessee Titans showed that hardly practicing for a game can work. But it wasn't all on Newton. New England started its fourth different offensive line combination in five games, and the unit struggled throughout the game. Newton's two interceptions were both tipped balls, a result of pressure from Denver's defense. He doesn't have great receivers, and it looks like defenses might be figuring out this New England offense.
Master Tesfatsion: D+
The Patriots offense stunk against the Broncos, who collected four sacks and three turnovers. Newton threw two picks and couldn't really get the offense going as Denver brought pressure. The grade is more a reflection of the result, although plenty of it is based on an outstanding defensive performance. Newton was having a great season before he tested positive for COVID-19 (it's still wild that the league is playing this season without a bubble, and yes, I will keep saying this every time I mention it). I've never had COVID-19. I don't know what it's like coming back from that, but here's hoping we can see that Most Improved Player version of Newton return next week versus the San Francisco 49ers.
Matt Miller: C
The return of Newton has been a little more hype than substance, but there are still flashes of a very good player. The bigger issue is his body holding up to the hits of a run-first offense—and now the recovery from COVID-19. These are no small things, so the quickness by some to lash out at Newton after every errant throw is too much. Let's also realize this offensive supporting cast isn't very good. Cam isn't playing his best, but he also can't do it all on his own.
Matt Patricia’s Job Security Entering Week 7
Matt Patricia's tenure with the Detroit Lions has reached the point at which his hot seat remains the heated debate even when his team wins. The Lions are now 2-3 after Sunday's 34-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
However, sources told CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, "The tenor of conversations between coach Matt Patricia and ownership have been tense again this season, with internal talks about how the organization might proceed on an interim basis if Patricia is let go."
Once the ownership and higher-ups are already discussing a coach's fate, the outcome seems inevitable.
Despite the victory, how safe is Patricia's current standing with the Lions as Week 7 approaches?
Brad Gagnon: B
They're alive following an easy win against a bad team, and they should continue to stick around in the wild-card race with an expanded playoff field. I don't think Patricia is going anywhere following a season-saving victory.
Brent Sobleski: F
Patricia dug his own grave well before Sunday's outcome. The continued regression seen throughout his tenure compared to his predecessor, Jim Caldwell, says so much about the franchise's current standing. The Lions thought they were better than they actually were and brought in a new coaching staff, new systems and new philosophies, which created unnecessary turnover. As a result, they have gotten worse instead of better over the last three seasons. Change is needed.
Gary Davenport: C
If the Lions were planning to make a move at head coach, it probably would have happened over the bye week. After beating the Jaguars, the 2-3 Lions aren't in last place in the NFC North. But they also aren't going anywhere this season, and Patricia's third season in Motown will more than likely be his last.
Kalyn Kahler: D
By solidly beating the lowly Jaguars, Patricia has bought himself a little more time, but I still don't see how this season ends with him holding on to his job. Next up are the Atlanta Falcons, another opponent with a losing record and another chance to get by for one more week.
Master Tesfatsion: C-
It probably would've been an F had Detroit lost, but the Lions moved to 2-3 after beating the Jaguars. I personally think he's done a terrible job with this organization, but the next four games will likely determine his fate as the schedule eases up. Detroit's next four games: at Atlanta, home to the Indianapolis Colts, at the Minnesota Vikings and home to the Washington Football Team. The Lions should have a chance to win in each of these four games (yes, even against the Colts). Granted, they won't win all four. But Matt Patricia can do himself a solid by winning at least two games during this stretch. Anything less than that and it's looking like a third straight losing season in Detroit.
Matt Miller: F
There is no reason Matt Patricia still has this job. It doesn't even matter what the buyout would cost; it's way past time to move on.
2020 Rookie WR Class
Turn on just about any NFL game and the odds are pretty good you'll find a rookie wide receiver helping one of the teams on the field.
The 2020 wide receiver class was heralded as the best ever due to the depth and diverse skill sets found within the group. A record 13 wide receivers heard their names called in the first two rounds of April's draft. In total, 35 wide receivers came off the board through seven rounds.
Sunday's performances were littered with outstanding performances from first-year targets. The Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson led the way with nine receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a budding star in Chase Claypool, who caught four passes for 74 yards and ran for a score. The Cincinnati Bengals' Tee Higgins posted six snags for 125 yards. And so on and so forth.
The latest performances have yet to take into account CeeDee Lamb's contributions Monday in the Dallas Cowboys' meeting with the Arizona Cardinals.
Where does everyone stand on this year's rookie receiver crop?
Brad Gagnon: A
We knew this class was likely special, and there's little reason to doubt that following six weeks of football after a limited offseason. Jefferson, Claypool, Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Higgins have all been fantastic. And with time, I'd expect a lot more Day 1 and Day 2 receivers from that class to emerge, as well.
Brent Sobleski: A
The overall greatness of a class isn't determined simply by the biggest names. How the later draftees perform plays a big role in the conversation. Beyond the top prospects, a quick look around the league will show guys like Brandon Aiyuk, Laviska Shenault Jr., Bryan Edwards, Devin Duvernay, Gabriel Davis, Tyler Johnson, Collin Johnson, Darnell Mooney and Donovan Peoples-Jones contributing to their teams in some form or fashion.
Gary Davenport: A
Recency bias is absolutely a thing with these kinds of assessments. The last good thing we saw is often the best thing we've seen. But there are a lot of first-year receivers making sizable dents in 2020, whether it's Jefferson in Minnesota, Lamb in Dallas or Claypool in Pittsburgh. It's as impressive a group as we've seen in a while, and they will likely just get better as time goes by.
Kalyn Kahler: A
The big names have been great, but the depth of this class is really impressive. Claypool, the 11th receiver drafted, is doing big things in Pittsburgh and looks on his way to being the next great Steelers receiver. Fifth-round rookie Darnell Mooney has become a key contributor for Chicago, and fifth-round rookie Tyler Johnson has stepped up for the Buccaneers and Tom Brady as their offense has dealt with receiver injuries.
Master Tesfatsion: A
I want to give this an A so badly, but I don't want to be a prisoner of the moment because the 1996 class is unbelievable. But still, this 2020 class is so much fun. This feels like the byproduct of high school and 7-on-7 football being a year-round cycle for high schoolers, providing them more opportunities to develop their craft and have an immediate impact in the NFL as it finally embraces high school and collegiate offensive concepts. There are at least 10 rookie wide receivers I've watched this season and thought they were legit, long-term starters on their teams. It's only been six weeks, but the wealth here is unprecedented.
Matt Miller: B+
The 2020 wide receiver draft class was billed by many scouts as the best ever, so it should be no surprise that the rookie receivers are playing as well as they are. And we're only six weeks into a season that didn't feature a preseason or much training camp. This group will only get better, and fans should be excited to see what could come from a positional group that might be the best ever to enter the league in a single year.
New York Giants' 1st Win of the Season
The New York Giants moved out of the NFL's basement and into the victory column for the first time this year by squeaking past the Washington Football Team with a 20-19 win.
To be fair, Washington was in a position to tie or win with 36 seconds remaining, but the team failed to convert a two-point attempt. The Giants understand they got away with one, but the feeling within the locker room doesn't change.
"We finally got our win," Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams told reporters. "We've been working hard and finally got to see some of the fruits to our labor. It was obviously an ugly win, though."
The win is also the first of Joe Judge's head coaching career. Now, the Giants are no longer tied with their MetLife Stadium partners, the New York Jets, as the league's only winless squads.
Considering everything mentioned above, how did the Giants perform in their initial victory of the 2020 campaign?
Brad Gagnon: C
I'm not throwing them a parade based on a one-point victory over a Washington team that had lost four straight games by 14-plus points.
Brent Sobleski: A
A squad can only beat those placed in front of it. For the Giants, wins are important because they wouldn't really be in the mix to take Clemson's Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick. Instead, building confidence in the locker room with the team's young core is vital.
Gary Davenport: A (sarcasm font)
Yay! The Giants barely beat a terrible Washington team during a game in which Daniel Jones threw for 112 yards and tossed his first touchdown pass since Week 1. The thing is, what did the win accomplish other than costing the Giants draft position in 2021? The "honor" of being nominally better than the Jets?
Kalyn Kahler: C
It wasn't pretty, and it wouldn't have happened without the help of Ron Rivera going for two instead of playing to tie the game (a decision I absolutely respect since not many coaches would make that call in the same situation). The Giants defense finally stepped up to make a play and got the winning score when Kyler Fackrell sacked quarterback Kyle Allen and Mr. Irrelevant rookie Tae Crowder returned it for a touchdown. That's the type of play from the bottom of the roster I expected to see from a team coached by Joe Judge, a former special teams coordinator who was tasked with using depth for much of his career.
Master Tesfatsion: F
Is it really a win when you lost? The Giants are now a game back in the #TankForTrevor sweepstakes, and it wasn't like it was a well-earned victory. New York played a team that's just as bad and nearly blew it. This game would've gone to overtime had Ron Rivera kicked the extra point (thank you, Ron, for avoiding overtime). So congrats on winning because Kyle Allen can't convert a two-point attempt, I guess.
Matt Miller: Meh
Does beating the Washington Football Team really count as a win?
Jets' Odds at Landing the No. 1 Overall Pick
The New York Jets' situation is getting uglier by the day. The previous statement is only partially due to the team's league-worst 0-6 record.
The franchise could very well implode before the season ends. Head coach Adam Gase made sure to express his displeasure with defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' shot at the team's offense, which has played poorly.
"We talked about it," Gase told reporters about the comments. "I think he was trying to talk about complementary football, three phases playing together. ... I wasn't happy about it. Right now, our players are doing such a good job trying to get things righted. Everything we say matters. We have to set the right example."
The Jets aren't just losing; in-fighting has ensued. This squad seems destined for the No. 1 overall draft pick with another coaching staff benefitting from a year of utter ineptitude.
So, should the Jets be considered the favorites for next year's top selection?
Brad Gagnon: A
At this point, anything else would be shocking. The Jets have slowly gutted the roster, and they're hardly showing up every week. Also, the AFC East is no longer so weak that they might luck into some divisional wins. The New York Giants have fight in them, and the G-Men and Washington Football Team are in a terrible division. The Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals have too much talent to sink that low, and even the Jacksonville Jaguars have a little more going for them than Gang Green.
Brent Sobleski: C
Everyone knows what's going to happen, right? The Jets will fire Gase, manage to win a couple of games they shouldn't late in the season and ruin any opportunity of getting the No. 1 overall pick. While this may seem far-fetched to some, nine different squads have only one victory at the moment.
Gary Davenport: A-
There's no question the Jets are the worst team in the NFL. They lack talent, and the coaching is awful. But I can't shake the notion that they will somehow figure out a way to screw this up because they're the Jets. Either that or Trevor Lawrence will go back to school in 2021.
Kalyn Kahler: A+
Gase probably won't be fired this season just to ensure they do land the No. 1 draft pick. If Trevor Lawrence ends up here, Sam Darnold will get the chance to revive his young career elsewhere.
Matt Miller: A+
The NFL's lone winless team is finding new and impressive ways to lose. After six weeks, it's hard to imagine anyone losing to the Jets.
Brady-Gronk Connection Moving Forward
Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski went 679 days since scoring his last touchdown with Tom Brady throwing him the ball. Granted, he "retired" last season and needed to be traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he reunited with his favorite quarterback.
But the tight end's performance through the first five games had some questioning his effectiveness at this point in his career. He even called himself a "blocking tight end" out of frustration. Head coach Bruce Arians wasn't afraid to criticize Gronk for his lack of involvement in the offense, either.
In Tampa Bay's impressive 38-10 throttling of the previously undefeated Green Bay Packers, Gronkowski played his best game to date in a pewter-and-red uniform. The tight end led the Buccaneers with 78 receiving yards.
Gronkowski didn't look like a lumbering target. Instead, he looked like his old self. The Buccaneers are now 4-2 with all of the pieces starting to come into place.
What should everyone expect from the Brady-Gronk connection as its first season in the NFC South progresses?
Brad Gagnon: B
Those two can never be counted out. They'll never get back to 2017 levels, but there's a reason they're both going to Canton, and the trajectory is promising.
Brent Sobleski: B
The problem always started with outsized expectations. Tampa Bay is a talented squad, but everyone needed time to come together. In Gronk's case, he had to get back to playing football after taking a year off. It's not an easy transition. Now, we're starting to see exactly how this connection should continue to perform over the next 10 regular-season games.
Gary Davenport: B-
Brady to Gronk looked good Sunday against the Packers, hooking up five times on eight targets for 78 yards and a score. Still, I'm not quite ready to say definitively that the pair has hopped in the time machine and turned back the clock to 2011. At least not yet.
Kalyn Kahler: A
The boys are back! Against a sad Packers defense, Brady targeted Gronk eight times, and the tight end's 78 yards led the Bucs receiving corps. Somewhere, Bill Belichick weeps.
Matt Miller: B-
Is Gronk back, or did the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominate a Packers defense that struggled at the safety position all game long? This seems like more of a one-week wonder than the duo becoming what the two stars were previously.