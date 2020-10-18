    Daryl Morey Thanks Rockets Fans in Letter; Says 'James Harden Changed My Life'

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 18, 2020
    Alerted 47m ago in the B/R App

    FILE - This is a July 26, 2019, file photo showing Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey during an NBA basketball news conference in Houston. Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down on his own accord, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, because the move hasnâ€™t been announced. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
    David J. Phillip/Associated Press

    Daryl Morey used a full page of a newspaper to write an open letter to Houston Rockets fans after announcing he is stepping down as the team's general manager on Nov. 1.

    In addition to thanking the fans and organization for accepting him and the front office for the support around him, he specifically provided plenty of praise for James Harden.

    "James Harden changed my life," Morey wrote. "An entire page could be dedicated to James. He not only transformed my life but he also revolutionized the game of basketball—and continues to do so—like almost no one has before."

    Morey joined the team in 2007 and acquired Harden in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012. The Rockets reached the playoffs in each of the next eight seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA. The GM was also aggressive in other moves, including trades to land Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook, but the team was unable to secure a title.

    The 48-year-old decided to end his tenure with the team on Thursday upon returning from the Orlando bubble.

