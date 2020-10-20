NFL Players on the Trade Block Who Should Stay Put

0 of 5

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The NFL rumor mill is about to heat up with the Week 8 trade deadline approaching.

And why not? The league has been trade-happy in recent years, and as the season nears the halfway point, contenders and pretenders will mostly have been sorted into their respective columns. Injuries have occurred, head coaches have been fired, and long-term courses need plotting.

The trade deadline should once again serve as a vehicle for rebuilders to offload talent and would-be contenders to stock up for a short-term run. That said, a few notable players shouldn't get traded, whether because it wouldn't make sense for the team's situation or because the return would be minimal.

Using a trade block big board featuring the biggest players involved in trade speculation, let's look at a handful of massive names who shouldn't get moved in the coming weeks.