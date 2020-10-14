NFL Trade Block Big Board Entering Week 6

0 of 11

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

While things haven't gone according to plan for every NFL team in 2020, the league is entering Week 6 with some level of normalcy. This means there will likely be a full season. It also means that we're closing in on the trade deadline.

After 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 3, the trade market will be closed until the offseason.

No one should be shocked if teams make significant moves over the next couple of weeks. Injuries to guys like Dak Prescott, Saquon Barkley, Courtland Sutton and Nick Chubb have left some of the sport's top players on the sidelines. And supposed contenders such as the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers have found out that their rosters aren't as strong as expected.

The trade market is one way to fix these issues. Of course, the question is: Which players could provide the most aid? That's what we'll determine here, using factors such as roster makeup, cap space and the likelihood of player movement to guide us.