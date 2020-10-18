Jordan Travis, Unranked FSU Upset No. 5 North Carolina in ACC Action

John Raoux/Associated Press

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns and threw for one more score as the unranked Seminoles stunned No. 5 North Carolina 31-28 on Saturday at home in Tallahassee's Doak Campbell Stadium.

FSU entered Saturday with a 1-3 record, with its three victorious opponents outscoring the 'Noles 110-49. The Seminoles' lone win was against Division I-FCS Jacksonville State, and FSU trailed that game 14-0 at one point.

DraftKings Sportsbook listed UNC as a 13-point pregame favorite and a -455 favorite (bet $455 to win $100) on the money line.

FSU led 24-0 in the second quarter and 31-7 at the half but held on for the win after UNC scored three unanswered second-half touchdowns.

The Tar Heels got the ball back on their own 22-yard line with 2:24 left and a chance to tie the game or win. UNC drove all the way to the FSU 41-yard line, but the effort stalled out after a one-yard run and three straight incomplete passes.

North Carolina's offense entered the game on fire after averaging 44.3 points per game in the team's three wins. UNC had just gained 656 yards (399 rushing, 257 passing) in a 56-45 win over Virginia Tech.

The Tar Heels encountered serious issues moving the ball through the air in the first half, perhaps most notably when Joshua Kaindoh had a 25-yard pick-six to put FSU up 23-0:

Meanwhile, Travis and the 'Noles carved the Tar Heels on the ground. La'Damian Webb led that effort with 109 rushing yards on just 12 carries.

FSU had two 75-yard touchdown drives and a 91-yard scoring drive in the first half alone. The 'Noles also scored on just one play (a 23-yard Travis run) to open the scoring after Ja'Khi Douglas blocked a UNC punt to set FSU up just outside the red zone in the first quarter.

The second half was a much different story, as UNC began driving down the field with ease. Sam Howell tossed three touchdown passes to Javonte Williams, Beau Corrales and Dyami Brown. Meanwhile, the FSU offense stalled out, scoring no points in the final 30 minutes.

The Brown score (and ensuing extra point) pulled UNC within 31-28 with 4:58 left.

FSU got nothing going on its next drive, leading to the Seminoles defense's last stand.

Howell completed 20-of-36 passes for 374 yards, three touchdowns and the aforementioned pick-six.

Corrales led UNC with 141 receiving yards and a touchdown:

Williams paced the Tar Heels on the ground with 119 rushing yards and a score.

North Carolina fell to 3-1 with the loss, and FSU improved to 2-3.

Both teams will play on Oct. 24 at noon ET.

FSU will now visit Louisville, who nearly picked off No. 4 Notre Dame on the road Saturday before losing 12-7. UNC will host in-state rival NC State next.