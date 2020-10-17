Raiders Rumors: Ex-Cowboys DE David Irving to Be Hosted for Tryout

"Basically guys, I quit," Irving said. "They want to talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I'm out of there. I'm not doing this s--t no more."
Irving has been an open advocate for the use of marijuana and took a hardline stance against the NFL's previous policy on the drug, using an expletive to describe it on Instagram in August 2018.
The NFL's new collective bargaining agreement, which was ratified in March, includes no player suspensions for marijuana.
Prior to leaving the NFL, Irving was one of the most disruptive pass-rushers in the league:
Irving, 27, has only played 10 games in the league since 2017. He would be able to ease back into things if the Raiders sign him.
Las Vegas defensive line coach Rod Marinelli was the Cowboys defensive coordinator during Irving's four-year tenure with the organization.
Falcons-Vikings Will Be Played
Sunday's matchup will go on as scheduled despite Falcons having COVID-19 concerns earlier this week (NFL Network)