Raiders Rumors: Ex-Cowboys DE David Irving to Be Hosted for Tryout

After being reinstated by the NFL, defensive end David Irving will have a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Irving, who played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2015-18, will work out for the Raiders.

Yates reported Friday that Irving had been conditionally reinstated by the league. He was suspended indefinitely in March 2019 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

Days after being suspended, Irving told his followers on Instagram Live (h/t ProFootballTalk's Curtis Crabtree) he was quitting playing in the NFL.