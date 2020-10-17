    Raiders Rumors: Ex-Cowboys DE David Irving to Be Hosted for Tryout

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 17, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys' David Irving (95) warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    After being reinstated by the NFL, defensive end David Irving will have a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders

    ESPN's Field Yates reported Irving, who played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2015-18, will work out for the Raiders. 

    Yates reported Friday that Irving had been conditionally reinstated by the league. He was suspended indefinitely in March 2019 for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. 

    Days after being suspended, Irving told his followers on Instagram Live (h/t ProFootballTalk's Curtis Crabtree) he was quitting playing in the NFL. 

    "Basically guys, I quit," Irving said. "They want to talk about a suspension and all this other nonsense. I'm out of there. I'm not doing this s--t no more."

    Irving has been an open advocate for the use of marijuana and took a hardline stance against the NFL's previous policy on the drug, using an expletive to describe it on Instagram in August 2018. 

    The NFL's new collective bargaining agreement, which was ratified in March, includes no player suspensions for marijuana. 

    Prior to leaving the NFL, Irving was one of the most disruptive pass-rushers in the league:    

    Irving, 27, has only played 10 games in the league since 2017. He would be able to ease back into things if the Raiders sign him.

    Las Vegas defensive line coach Rod Marinelli was the Cowboys defensive coordinator during Irving's four-year tenure with the organization. 

