WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin: I'd Like to Crush Beers with Nick Saban

Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

Having a beer bash with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin would be a dream come true for many, but there is one specific person The Texas Rattlesnake would like to share a few cold ones with.

During an appearance on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday, Austin said he would like to have some beers with University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban:

Austin noted the Crimson Tide are his favorite college football team, and there is no denying that Saban has led Bama to remarkable success.

Stone Cold is considered by many to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time, as he held the WWE Championship six times and won three Royal Rumbles. Similarly, Saban may be the greatest head coach in college football history.

In 25 seasons as a head coach at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama, Saban owns a 251-65-1 record.

He is 160-23 in 14 seasons at Alabama and has led the Crimson Tide to five national championships. He also won a national title at LSU in 2003.

Saban doesn't seem like much of a partier thanks to his business-first approach, but perhaps Stone Cold would be able to get a little more out of him behind closed doors.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Austin was all about business when he was in the ring as well, but after each of his big victories during WWE's Attitude Era, he would celebrate by throwing back several beers.

It may be tough for Saban to resist a chance to get rowdy with Stone Cold himself.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).