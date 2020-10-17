    WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin: I'd Like to Crush Beers with Nick Saban

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 17, 2020

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR 2K - WWE Hall of Famer and WWE 2K16 cover, Superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin arrives on the red carpet at the WWE 2K SummerSlam Kickoff in New York, N.Y., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. (Photo by Stuart Ramson/Invision for 2K/AP Images)
    Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

    Having a beer bash with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin would be a dream come true for many, but there is one specific person The Texas Rattlesnake would like to share a few cold ones with.

    During an appearance on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday, Austin said he would like to have some beers with University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban:

    Austin noted the Crimson Tide are his favorite college football team, and there is no denying that Saban has led Bama to remarkable success.

    Stone Cold is considered by many to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time, as he held the WWE Championship six times and won three Royal Rumbles. Similarly, Saban may be the greatest head coach in college football history.

    In 25 seasons as a head coach at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU and Alabama, Saban owns a 251-65-1 record.

    He is 160-23 in 14 seasons at Alabama and has led the Crimson Tide to five national championships. He also won a national title at LSU in 2003.

    Saban doesn't seem like much of a partier thanks to his business-first approach, but perhaps Stone Cold would be able to get a little more out of him behind closed doors.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Austin was all about business when he was in the ring as well, but after each of his big victories during WWE's Attitude Era, he would celebrate by throwing back several beers.

    It may be tough for Saban to resist a chance to get rowdy with Stone Cold himself.

                          

    Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).

    Related

      Friday Night SmackDown Fallout

      🙁 Braun deserved better send-off 💔 New Day split seems premature 🙌 YES! Daniel Bryan is back on SD

      Friday Night SmackDown Fallout
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Friday Night SmackDown Fallout

      Kevin Berge
      via Bleacher Report

      Stars in Danger of Being Buried After Roster Shake-Up

      Stars in Danger of Being Buried After Roster Shake-Up
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Stars in Danger of Being Buried After Roster Shake-Up

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report

      SmackDown Ratings Decline Despite Reigns vs. Strowman

      SmackDown Ratings Decline Despite Reigns vs. Strowman
      WWE logo
      WWE

      SmackDown Ratings Decline Despite Reigns vs. Strowman

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading SmackDown 📝

      😧 Daniel Bryan is BACK 👏 Reigns vs. Strowman delivers 📲 Full grades and recap in app

      Grading SmackDown 📝
      WWE logo
      WWE

      Grading SmackDown 📝

      The Doctor Chris Mueller
      via Bleacher Report