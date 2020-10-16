James Wiseman 'Most Likely' Draft Pick for Warriors at No. 2, NBA Personnel Say

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have a wide variety of options at No. 2 overall in the 2020 NBA draft, but Mike Schmitz of ESPN reports that league executives and agents believe center James Wiseman is the team's "most likely selection."

Other top options include Deni Avdija, Tyrese Haliburton, Isaac Okoro, Obi Toppin and Onyeka Okongwu, but the Warriors could trade down and still have the opportunity to draft some of these prospects.

Wiseman is a bit of a mystery after playing just three games last season at Memphis, but the 7'1" prospect impressed with averages of 19.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game.

Wiseman has a lot of upside as a versatile offensive scorer and could immediately contribute with his shot-blocking and rebounding.

This skill set could be a perfect fit for the Warriors as they aim to climb back into contention after a miserable 2019-20 campaign. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson should return from injury, while Andrew Wiggins could provide more scoring from the perimeter.

Adding a top center through the draft would provide excellent balance to help the Warriors contend with the elite teams in the Western Conference.

However, more uncertainty surrounds this draft than usual.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Golden State "will likely target a wing," predicting Avdija to go second overall.

Point guard LaMelo Ball, meanwhile, told Jalen and Jacoby he's had conversations with the Warriors.

Even if Wiseman is the favorite at No. 2 now, plenty can change before the draft Nov. 18.