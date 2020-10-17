Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Latest Position-by-Position Rundown

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

As we approach the sixth NFL Sunday of 2020, many fantasy managers are scrambling to find replacement players. Several key injured stars are out or the season or at least the foreseeable future—Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is the latest—and we have four teams on byes in Week 6.

The Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders are all off this week.

With several top players out of action, the waiver wire could prove invaluable. Of course, finding quality players there this late in the weekend could prove difficult. However, we're here to help by examining some top remaining waiver-wire options along with our top positional plays for the week.

All rankings are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

5. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

6. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

7. Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions

8. Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars

9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

11. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans

12. Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Waiver-Wire Target: Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Based on the matchup and what we've seen in recent weeks, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has top-10 potential this week. He has topped 250 passing yards in each of the past three weeks and has thrown six touchdown passes and three interceptions during that span.

This week, Cousins will face the Atlanta Falcons and one of the worst defenses in the NFL. Atlanta ranks 31st in both passing yards and passing yards per attempt while allowing the third-most points to the opposition.

There's also a good chance that Cousins is still available in your league. He's currently available in more than 60 percent of Yahoo leagues and 70 percent of ESPN leagues.

Running Backs

1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

3. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers

4. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs

6. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

7. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

8. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

9. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles

10. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

11. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

12. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons

13. Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers

14. Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins

15. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

Waiver-Wire Target: Brian Hill, RB, Atlanta Falcons

The pickings are slim at running back this late in the week. However, Falcons running back Brian Hill might be available and worth playing in Week 6. Hill is available in over 75 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues and has a favorable matchup against Minnesota.

The Vikings rank 24th against the run and 19th in yards per carry allowed.

It's important to note that Hill is not a high-end play as long as starter Todd Gurley remains healthy. However, he could provide some value in a pinch. He totaled 54 yards and two receptions last week against the Carolina Panthers. He had 80 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

Wide Receivers

1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

4. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

5. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears

6. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

7. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

8. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

9. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

10. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

11. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams

12. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions

13. Will Fuller V, Houston Texans

14. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team

15. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

16. Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers

17. D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers

18. DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

19. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

20. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Waiver-Wire Target: Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

While quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is not the future for the Miami Dolphins, he's steering an offense that has been surprisingly potent, if a bit inconsistent. Miami ranks 13th in scoring and is coming off a 43-point outburst against the San Francisco 49ers.

One player Miami is trying to get involved on offense is wideout Preston Williams.

"We know he can be a weapon," offensive coordinator Chan Gailey said, per Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

Williams has seen 32 targets but just 10 receptions on the season. However, things seemed to click against San Francisco, as he caught four of five passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. While managers cannot realistically expect this sort of production weekly, Williams should be more reliable as he moves further away from last year's torn ACL.

Williams is available in more than 50 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

4. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans

5. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

6. Evan Engram, New York Giants

7. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

9. Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

10. Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers

11. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

12. Jimmy Graham, Chicago Bears

Waiver-Wire Target: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Minnesota Vikings

We've already touched on Minnesota's matchup against a poor Falcons pass defense. For this reason, it's worth streaming Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. in Week 6.

While Smith was largely an afterthought in the offense early in the season, he had a breakout performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. He caught four of five targets for 54 yards. While this isn't an eye-catching level of production, it could be valuable for a manager with Hunter Henry, Jared Cook or Darren Waller on bye in Week 6.

Smith is available in more than 90 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

Kicker

1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

2. Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Zane Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals

4. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions

5. Stephen Gostkowski, Tennessee Titans

6. Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys

7. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers

8. Jason Sanders, Miami Dolphins

9. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons

10. Dan Bailey, Minnesota Vikings

11. Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers

12. Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Waiver-Wire Target: Chris Boswell, K, Pittsburgh Steelers

If you're looking for a one-week replacement at kicker, it's worth checking in on Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell. While he's only available in roughly 40 percent of ESPN leagues, he's available in roughly 75 percent of Yahoo leagues.

This season, Boswell is a perfect 6-for-6 on field-goal attempts and has made 12 of 13 point-after tries. He has a favorable matchup against a Cleveland Browns defense that is 25th in points allowed.

*Yahoo and ESPN roster percentages from FantasyPros.