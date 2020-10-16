Big E Set for Main Event Push, Raw Underground Reportedly Done, WWE Draft News

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Big E Poised for Major Push

After New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were moved to Raw as part of the WWE draft, Big E is in line for the most fruitful singles run of his career.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Big E is about to get a "huge" push with the goal of making him a main event babyface.

Big E's push began several weeks ago while Kingston and Woods were out injured. E entered into a feud with Sheamus at the time and officially came out on top in the rivalry by defeating Sheamus in a Falls Count Anywhere match last week on SmackDown.

After that match, Kingston and Woods announced they were back and ready to compete. They were immediately given a SmackDown Tag Team Championship match against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, and they came out on top.

Following their win, Kingston and Woods were drafted to Raw, while Big E was drafted to remain on SmackDown, thus signaling the end of New Day.

It was a sad moment for those who have watched the group go from the bottom to superstardom, but it also signaled that WWE has supreme confidence in Big E as a singles act.

Big E's singles run earlier in his career didn't work out, but now that he has years of success as part of New Day to his credit, fans are ready to see him get pushed to the top.

The Royal Rumble is about three months away, and while plenty can happen between now and then, Big E has to be considered one of the top contenders to win and potentially go on to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

WWE Reportedly Shuts Down Raw Underground

Raw Underground had been a major talking point in WWE since debuting in August, but the shoot-style segments are reportedly no more.

According to Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Sai Mohan), Raw Underground is "considered done" now that it hasn't been part of Raw since Sept. 21.

Meltzer noted that WWE initially stopped doing Raw Underground in order to keep NXT talent from mingling with Raw talent because of the risks around COVID-19, but now the plan is to stop doing Raw Underground altogether.

Raw Underground, which was hosted by Vince McMahon, had been airing during the 10 p.m. ET hour of Raw for nearly two months. It allowed main roster Superstars to shine in a different environment and also led to some new stars such as Dabba-Kato, Arturo Ruas and Riddick Moss getting exposure.

Raw Underground had a completely different feel than the regular Raw product, as it was dark and gritty and took place in a ropeless ring in the backstage area.

Superstars would compete in shoot-style fights, while WWE Performance Center recruits surrounded the ring and cheered them on.

With Raw Underground reportedly out, it could be difficult for the likes of Dabba-Kato, Ruas and Moss to get television time on Raw.

However, the WWE Universe ultimately didn't seem to take to Raw Underground like WWE hoped, so it is back to the drawing board when it comes to crafting unique and interesting segments for the red brand.

WWE Appeased SmackDown with WWE Draft Moves

WWE reportedly made some moves in the WWE draft with an eye toward appeasing Fox executives.

According to Meltzer (h/t Upton), WWE placed three significant angles on SmackDown since there is a belief that it needs to impress Fox more than USA Network, as Raw is safe on USA and SmackDown isn't a lock to remain on Fox long-term.

The Universal Championship feud between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso remained on SmackDown, while Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio and Murphy vs. Dominik Mysterio went from Raw to SmackDown.

Reigns and his partnership with Paul Heyman is arguably the most-talked-about thing in wrestling currently, and it was likely never in danger of moving from SmackDown since Reigns holds the Universal title.

The storyline involving Rollins, Murphy and the Mysterio family has been a staple on Raw in recent months, and by moving all parties involved to SmackDown, it ensures that the angle will continue.

Most recently, Rey Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah, has gotten involved as a potential love interest of Murphy.

Rollins and Murphy brawled last week on Raw, which could mean that their partnership is over, although that will likely become clearer in the coming weeks.

There is little doubt that SmackDown did well in the WWE draft, but Raw has plenty of talent in its own right, and the success of either show will largely depend on how they are booked moving forward.

