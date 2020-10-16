    Colts Close Facilities After Multiple Positive COVID-19 Tests in Organization

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2020
    Alerted 36m ago in the B/R App

    Indianapolis Colts logo on an equipment case on the sideline during an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2010 in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 26-24. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that their team facilities will be closed while the team works to confirm several positive COVID-19 test results in the organization.

    The team released a statement on the tests, which come ahead of Sunday's scheduled Week 6 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium:

    ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the game is currently set to go ahead with Indianapolis taking a “very measured and conservative” approach while awaiting more information.

    If the game is ultimately postponed, it'll likely move back one week while only affecting one other team (the Cleveland Browns), per Jay Morrison of The Athletic:

    Indianapolis played Cleveland last week, suffering a 32-23 loss on the road.

    The Browns haven't announced any new positive COVID-19 test results this week, but wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home from practice with an undisclosed illness. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said it was the result of an "abundance of caution," not a positive test.

    After being uninterrupted for the first three weeks, the NFL's schedule has been impacted by the coronavirus of late. The Tennessee Titans returned to action Tuesday night after a hiatus that lasted over two weeks because of the league's first widespread coronavirus outbreak among a single team.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots also dealt with smaller clusters of positive tests over the last few weeks that saw their Week 4 game delayed by a day. Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore, the two most prominent Pats to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list, have both cleared protocol and returned to practice this week.

    Although the league has managed to maintain its typical 17-week regular-season schedule so far, reworking it for postponed games will become more difficult once bye weeks are no longer available.

    The Colts' bye is currently set for Week 7, which is why moving the Bengals game would be pretty straightforward. It's also possible the game could be delayed by a day or two.

    Related

      Chiefs Offense Is Unstoppable W/ Le'Veon

      'This signing is similar to Thanos getting the last Infinity Stone' 😳

      Chiefs Offense Is Unstoppable W/ Le'Veon
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chiefs Offense Is Unstoppable W/ Le'Veon

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Colts pass rush hopes to make Joe Burrow uncomfortable

      Colts pass rush hopes to make Joe Burrow uncomfortable
      Indianapolis Colts logo
      Indianapolis Colts

      Colts pass rush hopes to make Joe Burrow uncomfortable

      Kevin Hickey
      via Colts Wire

      Dr. Allen Sills: Sick NFL Players Must Isolate

      Players who are sick are required to isolate even if they have negative COVID-19 tests

      Dr. Allen Sills: Sick NFL Players Must Isolate
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dr. Allen Sills: Sick NFL Players Must Isolate

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Mahomes Welcomes Le'Veon 👏

      Mahomes Welcomes Le'Veon 👏
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Mahomes Welcomes Le'Veon 👏

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report