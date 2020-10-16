Colts Close Facilities After Multiple Positive COVID-19 Tests in Organization

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that their team facilities will be closed while the team works to confirm several positive COVID-19 test results in the organization.

The team released a statement on the tests, which come ahead of Sunday's scheduled Week 6 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium:

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the game is currently set to go ahead with Indianapolis taking a “very measured and conservative” approach while awaiting more information.

If the game is ultimately postponed, it'll likely move back one week while only affecting one other team (the Cleveland Browns), per Jay Morrison of The Athletic:

Indianapolis played Cleveland last week, suffering a 32-23 loss on the road.

The Browns haven't announced any new positive COVID-19 test results this week, but wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home from practice with an undisclosed illness. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said it was the result of an "abundance of caution," not a positive test.

After being uninterrupted for the first three weeks, the NFL's schedule has been impacted by the coronavirus of late. The Tennessee Titans returned to action Tuesday night after a hiatus that lasted over two weeks because of the league's first widespread coronavirus outbreak among a single team.

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots also dealt with smaller clusters of positive tests over the last few weeks that saw their Week 4 game delayed by a day. Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore, the two most prominent Pats to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list, have both cleared protocol and returned to practice this week.

Although the league has managed to maintain its typical 17-week regular-season schedule so far, reworking it for postponed games will become more difficult once bye weeks are no longer available.

The Colts' bye is currently set for Week 7, which is why moving the Bengals game would be pretty straightforward. It's also possible the game could be delayed by a day or two.