5 Best Feuds for Roman Reigns After 2020 WWE Draft

Credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns is still The Big Dog in the SmackDown yard after this year's WWE draft. He is riding high as the universal champion, but there are some new faces waiting to battle The Tribal Chief.

During his time with the company, Reigns has faced a lot of big names, but he has done almost all of that as a babyface. Things are much different now.

Not only has he established himself as a heel since returning at SummerSlam but he has also aligned himself with Paul Heyman, so he has someone in his corner who is more than willing to break the rules.

His current feud with Jey Uso will be over eventually, and then Reigns will need a new challenger who is worthy of facing him in combat.

Let's look at the best options for potential rivals now that the draft has been completed.