NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, Lakers, More

The Daryl Morey era in Houston is over. The Russell Westbrook era might be over, too.

Morey took over as Houston's general manager in May of 2007, helping to build multiple Rockets contenders and also stretching the boundaries of the game this past season by committing to the "small ball" look that was the talk of league circles for some time.

However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Thursday morning Morey was stepping down from his position to pursue other ventures. Morey released a statement on the matter, saying "It has been the most gratifying experience of my professional life to lead the Rockets," per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

The Rockets appear to be a franchise in transition, so they could look to move Westbrook this offseason.



Marc Berman of the New York Post reported league sources feel the Rockets are "likelier to look into" moving Westbrook with Morey no longer in the picture.

Morey was the one who brought the former MVP to Houston last summer to pair with his old teammate, James Harden. But the partnership between the old Oklahoma City Thunder mates did not go as planned.

Houston had some success during the regular season, but the Rockets hardly bent teams to their will by playing small and faltered down the stretch. The Rockets were pushed to seven games by OKC in the first round, then completely dominated by the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference semifinals.

Westbrook in particular struggled in the playoffs, averaging just 17.9 points and close to four turnovers while shooting 42.1 percent from the field and a mere 53.1 percent from the charity stripe.

It is possible new Rockets general manager Rafael Stone tries to move off Westbrook and surround Harden with even more shooting. If Houston does try to trade Russ, Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported the New York Knicks could be among the teams interested.

New York's interest in Westbrook is somewhat curious. The Knicks desperately need more shooting and defense in the backcourt. Conversely, Westbrook is a ball-dominant point guard who shot under 26 percent from deep last season and also posted his worst defensive rating since his rookie season, per Basketball Reference.

Westbrook's motor and intensity, however, are never in question. Perhaps new Knicks president Leon Rose feels the veteran can provide New York's young roster with leadership and grit.

CP3 to L.A.?

Thunder point guard Chris Paul is another who has been linked to the Knicks, but might he end up with the defending champions?

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus reported some executives believe the Lakers could make a push for Paul this offseason, given their apparent need for another guard and Paul's friendship with LeBron James.

Pincus noted the Lakers would probably have to give up at least five players just to match salaries, which could ultimately prove to be a non-starter.

However, one Eastern Conference executive noted the Golden State Warriors are joining the growing number of Western Conference teams who are more competitive, adding L.A. might need to be aggressive to improve its roster.

Regardless, the Lakers might not have the assets the Thunder desire.

Berman reported Paul is more interested in going to a title contender at this stage of the career. But the asking price is reportedly high, and the Lakers do not have the draft capital OKC and Sam Presti have coveted in recent years.

Here is the other element of note: the Lakers got spectacular guard play from Rajon Rondo in the playoffs.

Rondo averaged 8.9 points, 6.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 16 games while also shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc on 3.1 attempts per game. The veteran is apparently set to decline his player option for the 2020-21 season, but L.A. could simply choose to re-sign him in the offseason rather than trading away a hoard of players for Paul.

Granted, Paul is coming off an All-Star season with the Thunder, and was also one of the better clutch scorers in basketball. Perhaps he would be the perfect third fiddle in L.A., especially playing alongside James. But the Lakers had success running LeBron at the point, and they could bring back Rondo at a far cheaper price, if they so choose.

Kyle Kuzma Drawing Interest

Kyle Kuzma had to adjust to a new role this season.

The former first-round pick seemed like a budding star in each of his first two years with the Lakers. But he was mostly relied upon for bench scoring this past year, playing just 25 minutes per game after averaging over 30 minutes in each of his first two seasons.

Now, with Kuzma eligible for his rookie extension this offseason, the Lakers face a choice. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Kuzma might choose to "bypass" an extension and use the 2020-21 campaign to bolster his market for restricted free agency next summer.

Charania also reported the Lakers could pursue a trade, noting there are "several interested clubs" who might be open to making a move for Kuzma.

This should not come as much of a surprise. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported in January the Lakers were listening to offers for Kuzma, though nothing came of those inquiries. But is it possible general manager Rob Pelinka could revisit the idea of dealing Kuzma this offseason?

Pincus noted the 25-year-old is one of the players the Lakers would likely have to give up in order to acquire Paul, but the Thunder already have a number of young wings. Still, L.A. could probably find other takers if it chooses to dangle Kuzma.

At the same time, the Lakers might choose to retain Kuzma or even pursue an extension depending on the kind of deal Anthony Davis signs this offseason. Kuzma is still young, and he might even have the opportunity to re-enter the starting lineup next year depending on how things shake out.

