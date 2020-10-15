    Patrick Mahomes Welcomes Le'Veon Bell to Chiefs After RB Agrees to Contract

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 15, 2020

    New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes welcomed his new teammate, Le'Veon Bell, to the defending Super Bowl champions on Thursday.

    The former Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets running back signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs on Thursday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The free agent was available after the Jets released him Tuesday.

    The 28-year-old joins a loaded Chiefs offense that ranks second in Football Outsiders' DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) metric. He'll share backfield duties with rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

    Bell, a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, made a name for himself in Pittsburgh, where he gained 1,884 or more scrimmage yards three times with a high of 2,215 in 2014.

    He sat out 2018 because of a contract dispute before signing with Gang Green as a free agent in 2019. However, Bell was unable to capture the same success in New York, managing 1,363 scrimmage yards and four scores in 17 games. Disputes with head coach Adam Gase and failed trade attempts eventually led to his release.

    Bell now finds himself in a much better position to succeed in Kansas City, which has a 4-1 record and plays Monday at the 4-1 Buffalo Bills.

