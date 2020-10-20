Underutilized NBA Prospects Who Need a Trade

1 of 5

Darren Abate/Associated Press

Dejounte Murray (24), Derrick White (26), Lonnie Walker IV (21) and Keldon Johnson (21) give the San Antonio Spurs four young, talented players with limited experience and significant upside.

Murray just finished up his first season as a full-time starter and showed growth in several key areas. In addition to being one of the league's best rebounding guards, the spindly 6'4" Murray addressed one of the main concerns about his skill set by more than tripling his three-point attempt rate from 2017-18 (he lost all of 2018-19 to a torn ACL). At 36.9 percent, Murray's accuracy was more than acceptable; it's the willingness to shoot the deep ball that matters most for a point guard.

White is a two-way combo guard with excellent defensive instincts and a habit of peaking at the right time. He burst on the scene with a stellar playoff effort in 2019 and was even better as the Spurs fought to make the playoffs in the bubble this past season.

San Antonio fell short of the postseason for the first time since the Clinton administration, but it wasn't White's fault. He averaged 18.9 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds while also boosting his three-point attempt rate well above pre-bubble levels, draining 39.3 percent of the 8.0 treys he tried per contest.

Walker and Johnson are younger and more speculative prospects, but both possess obvious physical talent. Walker is a major threat in transition, while Johnson's high energy should at least make him a bench spark, but possibly more as he hones his shot.

San Antonio could ship one of these guys out for future assets (and also relieve the backcourt/wing logjam), but the more effective route would be trading the veterans eating up their possessions: DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Rudy Gay and Patty Mills, to name four.

The Spurs need to know which of their young players can step into larger roles. It'd be better to clear the decks of vets and get the answer firsthand rather than trading one of them and watching him blossom for some other team.