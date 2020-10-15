    Former FSU Coach Bobby Bowden Released from Hospital After COVID-19 Diagnosis

    FILE - This is a Jan. 10, 2018, file photo showing former Florida State NCAA college football head coach Bobby Bowden at a Rotary Club luncheon in Omaha, Neb.
    Nati Harnik/Associated Press

    Former Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden has been released from the hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. 

    Per Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat, Bowden "was released from Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Thursday and will continue his recovery from COVID-19 at his Killearn Estates home."

    Ann Bowden, Bobby's wife, told Henry the family is "all happy" to have him at home: "I just want to see him get back to his normal self. We are grateful to have him home. Bobby is thankful for all the thoughts and prayers. Now we just need to get him stronger." 

    Bowden, 90, told Henry he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Oct. 4 and had to be readmitted to the hospital two days later. He had recently been discharged after receiving treatment for a leg infection.

    Ann told Henry at the time that her husband was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure because of fatigue. 

    "I feel sure he's going to be OK," she said. "I am very positive. I am not an alarmist. He hasn't been getting around much at all due to his leg; it has been pretty painful. He sleeps much of the day."

    Bowden spent 34 seasons as Florida State football coach from 1976 to 2009. He went 304-97-4 and led the Seminoles to 12 ACC championships and two national titles in 1993 and 1999. 

    Prior to his tenure at Florida State, Bowden also served as head coach at Howard College (later renamed Samford University) from 1959 to 1962 and West Virginia from 1970 to 1975. 

    In 2006, Bowden was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. 

