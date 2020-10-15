Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore Return to Patriots Practice from COVID-19 List

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned to practice Thursday after spending time on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Both had long been expected to return when the Patriots practiced Thursday.

Newton missed the Patriots' Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs after being placed on the reserve list. Gilmore played against the Chiefs but was placed on the list the following Wednesday. Neither are believed to have suffered symptoms of the virus.

