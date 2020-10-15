    Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore Return to Patriots Practice from COVID-19 List

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2020

    New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore plays during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. Maybe the third time will actually bring a kickoff between for the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. After having their original Week 5 matchup twice postponed because of a mini outbreak of coronavirus cases on the Patriots that saw four players including quarterback Cam Newton and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore test positive, the teams are hopeful they will finally meet this week. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore returned to practice Thursday after spending time on the COVID-19/reserve list.

    Both had long been expected to return when the Patriots practiced Thursday.

    Newton missed the Patriots' Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs after being placed on the reserve list. Gilmore played against the Chiefs but was placed on the list the following Wednesday. Neither are believed to have suffered symptoms of the virus. 

          

