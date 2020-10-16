World Series 2020: Full Schedule and Players Who Will Decide MLB Championship

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves each have the opportunity to punch their ticket to the 2020 World Series on Friday.

Down 3-0, the Houston Astros have fought back against Tampa Bay to secure two victories in the American League Championship Series. They'll look to join the 2004 Boston Red Sox as the second team in MLB history to overcome a 3-0 deficit. But the Rays remain just one win shy of winning their franchise's second AL pennant.

The Los Angeles Dodgers seemed poised to turn around the National League Championship Series when avoiding their own 3-0 hole with an emphatic 15-3 triumph. Atlanta, however, extinguished any momentum by handing Clayton Kershaw another playoff letdown on Thursday night.

By the end of the week, MLB will have its World Series matchup set. There won't be too long of a respite, as Game 1 gets underway at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.

With the participants still undetermined, let's look at key players from each remaining team capable of leading their squad to glory.

World Series Schedule

All games are on Fox; Game Times TBD

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 20

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 21

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 23

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 24

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 25

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, Oct. 27



Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 28

Players Who Will Decide Championship

Randy Arozarena, OF, Tampa Bay Rays

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

By now, it's become almost hackneyed to mention Tampa Bay's lack of star power steering their championship crusade. The way Randy Arozarena is playing, it's not accurate, either.

Yes, we're talking about a rookie who didn't make his season debut until August 30 because he tested positive for COVID-19. The 25-year-old then had to earn his spot in the starting lineup, which he did in resounding fashion by batting .281/.382/.641 with seven home runs and four steals in 23 games.

His legend has expanded rapidly in the postseason, where he's smacked six home runs in 12 contests. He is one long ball shy of passing former Rays cornerstone Evan Longoria for the most playoff home runs ever hit by a rookie.

The Rays have an underappreciated offense from top to bottom, but they have mustered just 15 runs in four ALCS contests. They would be in major trouble if not for Arozarena, who has as many postseason hits (20) as Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows, Willy Adames, and Joey Wendle combined.

With so many key regulars faltering, Arozarena has given the Rays a formidable phenom in the heart of their order. While it's still just a tad too soon to prepare his induction into Cooperstown, he can help secure the franchise's first-ever World Series crown by staying hot through October.

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The names Steve Sax and Chuck Knoblauch have turned up in the ALCS discourse far too much for the Astros' comfort.

Typically a steady hand at second base, 2015 Gold Glove winner Jose Altuve has already made three throwing errors this series. He had none all season.

The first of two mishaps in Game 2—both of which came from the grass on a shift—opened the floodgates to a three-run inning for Tampa Bay.

Although Astros manager Dusty Baker has kept his star at second base, Altuve has switched places with Carlos Correa on infield shifts against left-handed hitters. Yet routine throws have remained an adventure; Yuli Gurriel prevented another potential error by scooping up a one-hop throw Altuve had ample time to make late in Game 5.

Meanwhile, these mishaps have concealed his rejuvenation inside the batter's box. After hitting .219 with five home runs all season, Altuve has gone 13-for-29 with five long balls in Houston's last seven games.

With the Astros down 3-0, the 2017 AL MVP has escaped calamity on the diamond while touching them all in back-to-back victories.

"One of the most impressive things about Jose is the way he can clear his head and still contribute in all aspects of his games," Astros outfielder George Springer said after Game 4, per MLB.com's Mandy Bell. "And to see him go out there and still keep wanting the ball hit to him, keep swinging the bat, is a testament to who he is."

Houston will need Altuve locked in both offensively and defensively to pull off an improbable comeback.

Max Fried and Ian Anderson, SP, Atlanta Braves

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Braves can hit in spades. With Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna anchoring a loaded lineup, they finished the regular season first in runs scored and OPS.

Although that offense has shown up in spurts, stellar pitching has guided them deep into the playoffs. They obtained four shutout victories before the NLCS, which commenced with Max Fried stifling the Dodgers to one run in Game 1. Rookie Ian Anderson then extended his scoreless innings streak to 15.2 in a Game 2 triumph.

Atlanta also received an unlikely Game 4 gem from Bryce Wilson, a 22-year-old with a career 5.92 ERA. The previous day, however, saw the Dodgers instantly impose their will by hammering Kyle Wright and Grant Dayton for 11 runs in the first frame. The blowout marked the first significant case of the Braves getting bitten by their lack of rotation depth.

With Mike Soroka and Cole Hamels sidelined and Mike Foltynewicz designated for assignment, the Braves have counted on a handful of newcomers to round out their starting staff. Wilson met the challenge Thursday night, but the NL East champions still can't feel too comfortable with any starter besides Fried or Anderson toeing the rubber.

Now up 3-1, Atlanta may not need either to clinch the NL pennant. Vanquishing the Dodgers on Friday without using Fried on short rest would greatly benefit the Braves, who could then reset their rotation to begin the Fall Classic. A pair of off days not afforded anyone this round would give them the option to start one of the duo as many as five times.

If Fried and Anderson keep offering them elite innings, the Braves will be nearly impossible to stop.

Kenley Jansen, RP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Dodgers have spent years trying to construct a sturdy bridge from their rotation to Kenley Jansen. Throughout their recent tenure of NL dominance, the star closer has posted a 2.22 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 73 strikeouts in 52.2 career postseason innings.

This year, however, the Dodgers may wonder if he's up for the task of handling make-or-break situations.

In Game 2 of the National League Division Series, Jansen surrendered two runs with a three-run edge before Dodgers manager Dave Roberts brought in Joe Kelly to record the game's final out. Jansen next saw the mound Wednesday, working the sixth inning with a 15-1 lead.

That basement level low-leverage appearance was likely less a demotion, and more of Roberts seizing an opportunity for the 33-year-old to regain his confidence and fend off rust.

While the righty may no longer be in the discussion for the best reliever in baseball, Jansen delivered a solid 3.33 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 24.1 regular-season innings. The Astros torched him for five runs on September 12, but he rebounded with six hitless outings.

Even if it's not in a save situation, the Dodgers will need Jansen to deliver in more meaningful spots if they have any shot of winning three straight over the Braves.