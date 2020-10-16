B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 7

8 of 8

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

David Kenyon

Better than zero but less than 1 percent? If I may—and I will, because I'm in charge of this keyboard—let's add BYU to the conversation. BYU has a stronger offense than Cincinnati, but both defenses rank in the top 10 nationally in yards allowed per play. I fully anticipate both programs will be in the New Year's Six bowl picture.

Since the Big Ten and Pac-12 are returning to play, however, I find it extremely difficult to believe the CFP committee will take a non-Power Five team. It stinks! Probably not fair, ultimately. Add this discussion as yet another reason I'm not opposed to an expanded playoff field. Still, this is the reality of the CFP until we see otherwise.

Kerry Miller

First of all, I don't believe the Bearcats are running the table. Turns out they won't be able to lose this weekend since their game against Tulsa was postponed. But if they're able to play next week, they might lose next at SMU. The subsequent home game against Memphis won't be easy. And even if they successfully navigate those landmines, there's still the road trip to UCF on Nov. 21. We're talking about a one-in-100 type of scenario.

But, in a world where Cincinnati does go undefeated, its College Football Playoff odds are certainly better than one-in-100.

No Pac-12 team is going to be able to put together a better resume than Cincinnati would have with wins over Army, SMU, Memphis and UCF, plus a second victory over one of those latter three teams in the AAC championship. The only Big 12 team with any hope at this point is Oklahoma State, and the Cowboys will be toast if and when they suffer their first loss.

At that point, it's really just a question of whether Cincinnati can edge out the second-best teams from the ACC, Big Ten and SEC.

The ACC probably won't be an issue, unless it's undefeated Clemson against undefeated North Carolina in the championship game. Otherwise—assuming Clemson runs the table—the ACC's runner-up will have at least two losses and almost certainly rank behind Cincinnati. The Big Ten will be tougher, because I could see Penn State going 8-1 with its lone loss coming against undefeated Ohio State—or vice versa, depending on what happens on Halloween. But I suspect the SEC will be Cincinnati's undoing, because even a two-loss runner-up in that conference is going to have several outstanding wins on its resume.

Maybe Cincinnati could get in if all heck breaks loose in the SEC, but given what we presently know, I'd say an undefeated Bearcats team has about a 5 percent chance of getting a shot at a national championship.