Paul Heyman Talks Brock Lesnar's WWE Future, Vince McMahon and Roman Reigns

Don Feria/Associated Press

Paul Heyman addressed several topics during an interview Wednesday, including Brock Lesnar's WWE status and his relationship with both Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon.

Appearing on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on ESPN, Heyman discussed Lesnar's WWE future:

"It depends on if there's a worthy challenger and enough box office appeal," Heyman said. "Right now, he's very happy being a farmer and a magnificent father to his children. However, if there's something that WWE can offer that intrigues, motivates, or inspires Lesnar, and if the money is right and the business is solid, I'm sure he would be willing to do it."

Lesnar has not appeared on WWE programming since dropping the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April, and it was reported by PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson in August that his WWE contract had expired, making him a free agent.

Heyman ruled out Lesnar returning to UFC, but he noted that a WWE return could happen at any time depending on what he is offered: "At this moment, [a comeback] hasn't happened because [a worthy offer] isn't there. Again, the world changes with the snap of a finger. It could be tomorrow when Lesnar says, 'Oh, that intrigues me.' Again, it's not just a sound bite, but Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do."

With Lesnar out of the equation currently, he has gone from being The Beast Incarnate's advocate to the special counsel for Reigns.

The pairing of Reigns and Heyman has arguably been the most entertaining thing in all of wrestling in recent weeks, as Heyman has helped guide Reigns to a Universal Championship win, and currently has him embroiled in a feud with his cousin, Jey Uso.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Heyman said Wednesday that a potential partnership between himself and Reigns "had been in the works for eight years," which was back during Reigns' infancy in WWE as a member of The Shield.

Additionally, Heyman talked about his one-year run as the executive director of Raw. Heyman was removed from the position in June and replaced by Bruce Prichard, but he harbors no ill will toward McMahon for the decision:

"We left with a smile, a handshake, and a hug. Absolutely no harsh feelings and actually better feelings about each other because of the way that it ended because it's ended miserably before. ...

"Vince's only comment was 'I thought he did a great job creatively.' My run in terms of serving at the pleasure of the chairman was up, and then this opportunity presented itself both for me, for Roman and for WWE and we all jumped on it."

Heyman worked wonders with Lesnar over the years, and while his role is somewhat different with Reigns and he is taking more of a backseat than he did with Lesnar, his mere presence adds credibility to The Tribal Chief.

Given how much success he has enjoyed and how much money he has made, it is possible that Lesnar could retire from wrestling and everything else at the age of 43, but if he does return at some point, there is a potentially interesting scenario on the table for him.

With Heyman now working alongside Reigns, the renewal of the rivalry between Reigns and Lesnar could make sense, only this time the roles would be reversed with Reigns as the heel and Lesnar as the face with Heyman stuck in the middle.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).