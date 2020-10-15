NHL Rumors: Latest on MacKenzie Weegar, Tyson Jost Trades, Canucks and Stars

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NHL offseason is about more than just the free-agent market, as it's also a time for the league's 31 teams to continue to try to make trades. And for teams looking for defensive help, there's one player who has been a "popular name" in discussions this week.

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Florida Panthers have been talking with teams about the possibility of trading defenseman MacKenzie Weegar. The report listed the Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets as teams that "are among those who have checked in."

Friedman also went into detail about some of the discussions Florida had with those teams.

"It is believed the Maple Leafs turned down a Travis Dermott/Andreas Johnsson request," he wrote. "Tyson Jost was discussed with the Avalanche and Jack Roslovic with the Jets."

Weegar has spent his entire four-year NHL career with the Panthers, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2013 NHL draft. He has 41 points (13 goals and 28 assists) in 172 career games. This past season, he had seven goals and 11 assists in 45 games.

After making $1.6 million this past season, the 26-year-old is currently a restricted free agent and does not yet have a contract for the 2020-21 season.

It's not a surprise that the Bruins would be interested in acquiring a defenseman such as Weegar. They've already lost Torey Krug this offseason, after he signed a seven-year deal with the St. Louis Blues.

Canucks Looking To Add Offense?

On Monday, the Vancouver Canucks added a key piece for next season when they acquired defenseman Nate Schmidt in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.

However, the Canucks may not be done making moves this offseason, and it appears they would like to add an offensive player.

Vancouver general manager Jim Benning is "perusing the market for both trade targets and also the free-agent market to figure out how he can add some punch to his team on the wing," according to Frank Seravalli of TSN, who added:

"I think it all depends on cost. I think the Canucks, at this point, have some ability to move out some contracts, whether or not it's Loui Eriksson or Brandon Sutter, who knows what happens with Jake Virtanen the restricted free agent. So, Jim Benning has some flexibility now and it all is going to depend on cost. And so they could go back in a budget item with a guy like Josh Leivo, but moving forward I think Benning would like to make one more splash if he can this offseason."

After missing the playoffs the previous four seasons, the Canucks reached the postseason this year and won two series before losing to the Golden Knights in seven games in the second round.

Vancouver ranked eighth in the NHL with 3.25 goals per game, so it could be even better with a key offensive addition this offseason.

Bowness Close To Losing Interim Tag

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Last week, Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill told the media that the team had interest in making interim head coach Rick Bowness their permanent leader. And according to a recent report by Friedman, that official announcement could be coming soon.

"Nothing is done until it is done, but Rick Bowness is getting closer to being named permanent head coach in Dallas," Friedman wrote.

Nill had said he planned to meet with the 65-year-old this week. Dallas is coming off a successful season in which it made a run to the Stanley Cup Final where it lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning in six games.

Bowness became the Stars' interim head coach on Dec. 10, 2019, after the firing of Jim Montgomery. After previously serving as an assistant coach since June 2018, he went 20-13-5 in the regular season with Dallas, before going 15-12 in the postseason.

Although he has been the head coach for five NHL franchises, this has been his first opportunity to lead a team since a brief 20-game interim stint with the Arizona Coyotes in the 2003-04 season.