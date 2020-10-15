NLCS Bracket 2020: Dodgers vs. Braves Game Times, Odds and Prediction

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers roared back into the National League Championship Series with a blowout win in Game 3 on Wednesday.

Atlanta Braves starter Kyle Wright did not get out of the first inning, as the Dodgers scored seven runs off Wright before piling on four more against Grant Dayton. The result was an 11-run inning, the most for any single inning in postseason history, per MLB Stats.

It was merely a formality from there.

The Dodgers added four more runs, cruising to a 15-3 win and grabbing the momentum back from a red-hot Braves team. Los Angeles got more than just a win, they got a lifeline, and actually might now be in an advantageous position despite still trailing in the series.

Clayton Kershaw is expected to go for L.A. in Game 4 on Thursday. The Braves, meanwhile, face a "bullpen" day, given they do not have a fourth (or fifth) starting pitcher on the playoff roster.

Los Angeles has a tremendous opportunity to tie the series at two games apiece, though Atlanta will be hungry to put up runs to support the pitching staff. Below is an updated schedule for the remainder of the NLCS, in addition to betting odds and a prediction for Game 4.

NLCS Schedule

(via MLB.com)

Game 4: LAD vs. ATL, 8 p.m. ET, FOX and FS1

Game 5: LAD vs. ATL, 9 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 6: ATL vs. LAD, 4:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 7: ATL vs. LAD, 8 p.m. ET, FOX and FS1

(italics indicate "if necessary")

Series Line Odds

(via DraftKings)

5 Games: +440

6 Games: +130

7 Games: +130

Game 4 Prediction

It is hard to emphasize just how big L.A.'s Game 3 win was from a pitching perspective.

The Dodgers saw four Braves relievers take the mound the day before Brian Snitker and Co. were going to need to rely on a bevy of bullpen arms to throw quality innings.

Granted, Snitker was wise to let Dayton take his lumps, and Atlanta still managed to preserve many of its key relievers. But every arm spent was still a win for Los Angeles, especially considering Kershaw will go Thursday.

Kershaw had initially been slated to start Game 2, but back spasms forced L.A. to push his start back. Now, the three-time NL Cy Young Award-winner has the opportunity to help the Dodgers even the series.

The 32-year-old pitched well in his first two postseason starts. Kershaw threw eight scoreless innings to help the Dodgers sweep past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card Round. He also gave up one run in his first five innings in Game 2 of the NLDS before Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer greeted Kershaw with back-to-back homers to start the sixth inning. However, Kershaw settled in for the next three outs.

Kershaw's physical condition could play a role, but the Dodgers should still be comforted knowing they have a workhorse who will grind and try to go deep into the game.

Perhaps more importantly for the Dodgers, the lineup has seemingly been ignited. Los Angeles nearly stole Game 2 after scoring four runs in the ninth and—if Wednesday was any indication—seem to have sustained momentum from that outburst.

Corey Seager has been tremendous. Seager has a pair of homers and seven RBI in the last two games, almost single-handedly powering the middle of the Dodgers' lineup. Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger also showed signs of heating up as each notched a pair of hits. Joc Pederson had four knocks of his own and is now 5-for-9 for the series.

The pendulum is suddenly swinging in L.A.'s favor. Atlanta's lineup can put up runs in a hurry, as the Braves proved in the first two games of the series. However, the Dodgers have the advantage on the bump, and it seems the offense is in a groove.

Prediction: Dodgers 6, Braves 2

