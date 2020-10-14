Matt Nagy Says He Likes Bears' RB Room When Asked About Le'Veon Bell Interest

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy wasn't about to throw his team's running backs under the bus when talking about any potential interest in Le'Veon Bell.

"I think he's a good running back," he said of Bell, per Bears sideline reporter Mark Grote. "That's stuff I leave up to [general manager] Ryan (Pace). We absolutely love our running backs."

On Tuesday, the Jets released a statement from general manager Joe Douglas explaining they were releasing Bell after they could not find a trade destination for the running back.

Bell seemed pleased with the news and ready to prove himself on another team:

It wasn't that long ago the Michigan State product was seen as one of the best running backs in the NFL. He was a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection during his time on the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013 through 2017, but has not been nearly as effective since he sat out the 2018 campaign with a contract dispute and then joined the Jets.

After running for 789 yards on a career-worst 3.2 yards per carry in 2019, he tallied 74 rushing yards in two games for the Jets this year before they decided to release him.

Perhaps a change of scenery and an opportunity to play for a playoff contender would help the 28-year-old return to form, and Chicago could offer both.

Bell would also make some sense for the Bears seeing how change-of-pace back Tarik Cohen, who is usually a key factor in the aerial attack, is out for the season with a torn ACL. Bell could fill his role while providing support for starting running back David Montgomery.

It's also not as if Montgomery is a surefire top-notch back, either, considering he averaged 3.7 yards per carry as a rookie and is averaging 3.9 yards per carry this year.

Chicago is 4-1, but could use more weapons on the offensive side to take some of the focus away from No. 1 wide receiver Allen Robinson and open up more options for quarterback Nick Foles. Bell is someone who can get involved in the passing game and bolster the rushing attack, although Nagy seems pleased with his running backs through the first five games of the year.