Mavericks' Mark Cuban: Delonte West 'Making Progress' After Checking into Rehab

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban provided an update on Delonte West's progress after the former NBA player checked into rehab.

"He's making progress," Cuban told Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take (h/t TMZ Sports). "I just hope he stays with it. The first couple weeks are tough."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Sept. 29 that Cuban reached out to Delphina Addison, who is West's mother, and offered to help. He found West and waited with him at a hotel until his mother arrived, and West checked into a rehab facility in Florida.

"Going through rehab and dealing with addiction, that's not easy and dealing with mental illness, that's not easy, Cuban said on Pardon My Take. "So, I hope he fights his way through it."

TMZ Sports previously reported family members and friends of West were "trying desperately to get Delonte to go to rehab."

Cuban also provided an update on Friday with a picture of West riding a horse with the message: "Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West. A long, long, long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A first-round pick out of Maryland, West played in the NBA from the 2004-05 season through the 2011-12 one for the Boston Celtics, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Mavericks.

The 37-year-old appeared in 44 games for Cuban's Mavericks in his final season.