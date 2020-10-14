    Warriors Rumors: Golden State Likely to Target Wing Player in 2020 NBA Draft

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2020

    Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv's Deni Avdija controls the ball during the Euro League basketball match between Olimpia Milan and Maccabi Fox Tel Aviv, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
    Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors reportedly plan to target a wing in the 2020 NBA draft, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

    The Warriors currently have the No. 2 pick in the first round, which O'Connor projected will be used to take Israel's Deni Avdija.

    Although the 6'9" player has often been considered behind other top options like Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball, that could change in the next few weeks.

    "Many league executives expect Avdija to enter the mainstream conversation as a top-three pick as the draft approaches," O'Connor wrote.

       

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      What advice Pat Riley gave Warriors' Bob Myers during Las Vegas meal

      What advice Pat Riley gave Warriors' Bob Myers during Las Vegas meal
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      What advice Pat Riley gave Warriors' Bob Myers during Las Vegas meal

      RSN
      via RSN

      Warriors Likely to Target Wing in Draft

      Warriors Likely to Target Wing in Draft
      Golden State Warriors logo
      Golden State Warriors

      Warriors Likely to Target Wing in Draft

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Nets Reveal Throwback Unis 🔥

      Brooklyn is 'paying homage to a classic' with blue old-school uniforms

      Nets Reveal Throwback Unis 🔥
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Nets Reveal Throwback Unis 🔥

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Buy or Sell Biggest NBA Rumors 🔎

      Bucks making a move? Oladipo wants out? Our writer gives his take on the latest offseason buzz 📲

      Buy or Sell Biggest NBA Rumors 🔎
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Buy or Sell Biggest NBA Rumors 🔎

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report