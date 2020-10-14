Warriors Rumors: Golden State Likely to Target Wing Player in 2020 NBA Draft

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors reportedly plan to target a wing in the 2020 NBA draft, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

The Warriors currently have the No. 2 pick in the first round, which O'Connor projected will be used to take Israel's Deni Avdija.

Although the 6'9" player has often been considered behind other top options like Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball, that could change in the next few weeks.

"Many league executives expect Avdija to enter the mainstream conversation as a top-three pick as the draft approaches," O'Connor wrote.

