NBA Draft 2020 Rumors: 'Real Enthusiasm' for James Wiseman After Workout

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

Memphis center James Wiseman may be solidifying himself as one of the first three names taken in next month's NBA draft.

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic moved Wiseman up to No. 2 in his latest mock draft and wrote there is "real enthusiasm" about his performance in workouts.

Wiseman has been in Miami getting himself ready ahead of the draft process, which will be unlike any other because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NBA will allow in-person workouts from Oct. 16 to Nov. 16, but those must follow strict protocols put in place by the league.

