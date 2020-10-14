    Mike Vrabel: Derrick Henry's Stiff-Arm on Josh Norman Best 5-Yard Run Ever

    Jenna CiccotelliContributor IIIOctober 14, 2020

    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) knocks down Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) in the first half of an NFL football game Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
    Wade Payne/Associated Press

    Derrick Henry's Week 5 stiff-arm on Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman both set a precedent and brought back memories for Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

    Per ESPN's Turron Davenport, Vrabel said Wednesday that the play, which came during the second quarter of Tuesday's 42-16 win, "was the greatest five-yard run he had ever seen." Offsetting penalties negated what was officially a four-yard rumble, but it still reminded the 45-year-old of a similar play from running back Adrian Peterson—when Vrabel himself was the target. 

    The coach said that play "made him realize his playing days were coming close to ending," per Davenport. The former linebacker lasted 14 years in the NFL and retired after his age-35 season. Perhaps the end is near for Norman, who at 32 is in the midst of his ninth season

