    Ole Miss Football Team Dealing with COVID-19 Outbreak, Lane Kiffin Says

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2020
    Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin looks up as he leaves the field following an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Oxford, Miss., Saturday Oct. 10, 2020. Alabama won 63-48. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
    Add Ole Miss to the list of college football teams that have needed to navigate COVID-19 outbreaks in the early portion of the season.

    "We're just trying to manage it the best we can," head coach Lane Kiffin said when revealing the team is dealing with an outbreak, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

    "I hope not," he said when asked if he thinks Saturday's game against Arkansas will be postponed, per Zenitz. "If we were to play today, we could play. So hopefully it stays that way."

    Brooks Kubena of The Advocate noted this now makes three programs in the SEC alone dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak during the season, as Vanderbilt and Florida have also been put in similar situations.

    Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported Saturday's game between Florida and LSU was postponed because of the outbreak within the Gators program. It is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.

    Saturday's game between Vanderbilt and Missouri was also postponed.

    Alex Scarborough of ESPN noted Florida head coach Dan Mullen apologized for suggesting the school should "pack the Swamp" with fans for the game against LSU. According to Scarborough, 19 people within the Florida program have tested positive for COVID-19 the past several days.

    As for Ole Miss, it is off to a 1-2 start on the field in Kiffin's first year.

    It just lost to Alabama 63-48 in a surprisingly close contest on Saturday. The Crimson Tide are national championship contenders and are scheduled to face Georgia in a high-profile showdown just seven days after facing Ole Miss.

