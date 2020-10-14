    Video: Nets Unveil Classic Edition Throwback Jerseys for 2020-21 Season

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2020
    Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in New York. The Nets won 133-118. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    The Brooklyn Nets released a video Wednesday unveiling the "classic edition" throwback uniforms they intend to wear during the 2020-21 season:

    It appears as though the uniforms are an updated version of the red, white and blue unis the Nets wore from 1990-97 before switching the color scheme to a darker navy blue color with white and red:

    The Nets always wore red, white and blue in some form from the start of the franchise in 1967 when they were known as the New Jersey Americans until 2012 when they moved from New Jersey to Brooklyn and switched to black and white.

    While the Nets' greatest success came in the 1970s when "Dr. J" Julius Erving led them to championships in 1974 and 1976, the teams from 1990-97 are remembered fondly by Nets fans.

    Those teams reached the playoffs in three consecutive seasons from 1992-94 and featured the likes of Drazen Petrovic, Derrick Coleman and Kenny Anderson, among others.

    The current iteration of the Nets is hoping to accomplish much more than simply making the playoffs, especially after the addition of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last offseason.

    KD missed his entire first season in Brooklyn due to injury and Kyrie was absent for much of the season as well, which prevented Nets fans from truly getting a feel for what they have.

    The 2020-21 season should be far more fruitful if Durant and Irving are able to stay healthy, and the Nets will have both a classic and fresh look while doing work on the court.

