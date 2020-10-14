NBA Trade Rumors: Mavericks Making No. 18 Pick Available to Land Rotation Player

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

As they look to fill out their roster around Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly making their first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft available in a trade.

Per Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, the Mavs are shopping the 18th overall pick "in hopes of landing immediate rotation help."



The Mavericks are in a unique position heading into next season. Doncic established himself as the face of the franchise and arguably the NBA's best young player after averaging 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game in 2019-20.

Behind Doncic is where things start to get dicey for Dallas' roster. Kristaps Porzingis has a high ceiling, but missed 18 games during the regular season and the final three games of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a knee injury.

The Mavs announced on Oct. 9 that Porzingis underwent surgery on a lateral meniscus injury. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported the team is "optimistic" the 25-year-old will be ready for training camp.

Dwight Powell's status for next season is unclear right now after he ruptured his Achilles during a Jan. 21 game against the Clippers.

It's unclear if the Mavs have their eyes set on any specific player in trades, but Woo did note they are "angling to be a major player" and "will avoid taking on long-term money" in a potential deal.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Mavericks had a breakout season in 2019-20 with a 43-32 record and making the playoffs for the first time in four years, losing to the Clippers in six games in the first round.