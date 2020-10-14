Dusty Baker Says Jose Altuve Will 'For Sure' Play 2B in Game 4 Despite Errors

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will not be making a change at second base despite a sudden case of the yips by Jose Altuve.

The former MVP committed his fourth error of the postseason during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. Altuve entered the game with his three errors leading to five runs scored by Tampa Bay.

Houston is now down 3-0 in the series and one loss away from elimination.

Game 4 is set for Wednesday at 8:40 p.m. ET on TBS.

As much as Altuve's glove has hurt the Astros, there's no denying how valuable he's been at the plate.

The 30-year-old is slashing .314/.442/.657 with four homers, eight RBI and seven walks. Altuve's latest home run came in the first inning Tuesday and gave Houston a brief 1-0 lead.

But it was Altuve's sixth-inning error that put the Rays right back in the game when Brandon Lowe reached on a fielder's choice. Altuve's poor throw missed any chance of nabbing Randy Arozarena at second base. Yandy Diaz singled in the next at-bat, and Joey Wendle drove in two runs three pitches later.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tampa Bay would continue to pour on runs, building a 5-1 lead by the time the frame ended.

Regardless, Baker is sticking with one of the Astros' leaders in the field.

After a regular season with just four errors total, the veteran skipper is hoping his second baseman can work it out himself—or at least provide enough offense to mitigate the damage.