Dusty Baker Says Jose Altuve Will 'For Sure' Play 2B in Game 4 Despite Errors

Dusty Baker Says Jose Altuve Will 'For Sure' Play 2B in Game 4 Despite ErrorsOctober 14, 2020
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will not be making a change at second base despite a sudden case of the yips by Jose Altuve.
The former MVP committed his fourth error of the postseason during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. Altuve entered the game with his three errors leading to five runs scored by Tampa Bay.
Houston is now down 3-0 in the series and one loss away from elimination.
Game 4 is set for Wednesday at 8:40 p.m. ET on TBS.
As much as Altuve's glove has hurt the Astros, there's no denying how valuable he's been at the plate.
The 30-year-old is slashing .314/.442/.657 with four homers, eight RBI and seven walks. Altuve's latest home run came in the first inning Tuesday and gave Houston a brief 1-0 lead.
But it was Altuve's sixth-inning error that put the Rays right back in the game when Brandon Lowe reached on a fielder's choice. Altuve's poor throw missed any chance of nabbing Randy Arozarena at second base. Yandy Diaz singled in the next at-bat, and Joey Wendle drove in two runs three pitches later.
Tampa Bay would continue to pour on runs, building a 5-1 lead by the time the frame ended.
Regardless, Baker is sticking with one of the Astros' leaders in the field.
After a regular season with just four errors total, the veteran skipper is hoping his second baseman can work it out himself—or at least provide enough offense to mitigate the damage.
Rays Take 3-0 ALCS Lead vs. Astros
