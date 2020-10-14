    Dusty Baker Says Jose Altuve Will 'For Sure' Play 2B in Game 4 Despite Errors

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 14, 2020

    Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve reacts after a missed throw to second during the sixth inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker will not be making a change at second base despite a sudden case of the yips by Jose Altuve.

    The former MVP committed his fourth error of the postseason during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. Altuve entered the game with his three errors leading to five runs scored by Tampa Bay.

    Houston is now down 3-0 in the series and one loss away from elimination.

    Game 4 is set for Wednesday at 8:40 p.m. ET on TBS.

    As much as Altuve's glove has hurt the Astros, there's no denying how valuable he's been at the plate.

    The 30-year-old is slashing .314/.442/.657 with four homers, eight RBI and seven walks. Altuve's latest home run came in the first inning Tuesday and gave Houston a brief 1-0 lead.

    But it was Altuve's sixth-inning error that put the Rays right back in the game when Brandon Lowe reached on a fielder's choice. Altuve's poor throw missed any chance of nabbing Randy Arozarena at second base. Yandy Diaz singled in the next at-bat, and Joey Wendle drove in two runs three pitches later.

    Video Play Button
    Tampa Bay would continue to pour on runs, building a 5-1 lead by the time the frame ended.

    Regardless, Baker is sticking with one of the Astros' leaders in the field.

    After a regular season with just four errors total, the veteran skipper is hoping his second baseman can work it out himself—or at least provide enough offense to mitigate the damage.

