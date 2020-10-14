    Anthony Davis Jokes He Won't Go Back to Disney World for At Least '2 Years'

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIIOctober 14, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) and Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Anthony Davis stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday evening to show off the Larry O'Brien Trophy and prove that he had made it home safely after winning the NBA title in Orlando, Florida, earlier this week. 

    In fact, he may be staying home for quite awhile now. After spending more than three months inside the league's bubble at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex on the Disney World campus, Davis doesn't seem intent on visiting Florida again anytime soon.

    Asked by Kimmel when he thinks he'll return to the famed theme park, Davis nearly recoiled at the notion. 

    "Not for at least two years," Davis joked. "We even talked about boycotting playing the Orlando Magic for awhile." 

    Considering Davis said the best thing about being home is sleeping in his own bed again, it doesn't seem like he'll be going anywhere for some time.

    Lakers fans just have to hope that mentality carries over to his impending free agency. 

