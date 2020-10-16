Bleacher Report's Expert Consensus Week 6 NFL Picks

1 of 14

Associated Press

DraftKings Line: Baltimore -7.5



When the Baltimore Ravens win, they really win.

Each of Baltimore's last seven victories, and 12 of its last 14, have come by at least 14 points. So while the Ravens are spotting the desperate Philadelphia Eagles slightly more than a touchdown Sunday, most of our writers aren't afraid to lay the points.

"Baltimore hasn't looked quite right in recent weeks and still dropped 58 points during a two-game winning streak against the Washington Football Team and Cincinnati Bengals," Sobleski said. "The Eagles aren't much better than those two teams, and they're decimated by injuries. The statuses for right tackle Lane Johnson and top cover corner Darius Slay remain up in the air, which could only further deplete Philadelphia.

That said, this isn't a clean sweep, and the Ravens have been hit by the injury bug, too. Standout left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) and playmaking cornerback Marcus Peters (thigh) have both missed practice time this week, and we've seen what the veteran, well-coached Eagles are capable of with their backs against the wall.

Tesfatsion had this to say in defense of his lone-wolf Eagles selection: "Through five weeks, the NFC East is 6-14 against the spread (ATS). So this may feel like another easy call to #FadeTheEast, but it's a home underdog receiving more than a touchdown. The Eagles typically show up for these kinds of games against the best NFL teams, and they were one stop away from likely covering a seven-point spread last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They'll keep it close again this week...regardless of who is under center."

Predictions

Davenport: Baltimore

Gagnon: Baltimore

Kahler: Baltimore

Miller: Baltimore

Sobleski: Baltimore

Tesfatsion: Philadelphia

Consensus: Baltimore -7.5



Score Prediction: Ravens 28, Eagles 17