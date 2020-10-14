Celtics Rumors: Latest Buzz on Enes Kanter, Draft Plans and Davis Bertans

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics enter an offseason full of questions after falling just short of the NBA Finals.

Boston has a strong foundation, with Jayson Tatum developing as a franchise centerpiece in his third year and Jaylen Brown becoming one of the better wing players in the league. Kemba Walker is under contract for at least two more seasons, as is Marcus Smart.

But as John Hollinger of The Athletic detailed at length, the Celtics might have to add by subtracting given they face a sizable luxury tax penalty.

The report laid out a number of scenarios by which the Celtics might look to lessen some of their penalty, with multiple scenarios involving trading Enes Kanter.

The 28-year-old headed into the year as the projected starter at center, but early injuries and the play of Daniel Theis relegated him to a bench role. He was still productive when on the floor, averaging 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds in just under 17 minutes per game during the regular season.

However, Kanter's defensive deficiencies—especially in pick-and-roll—made him nearly unplayable in the playoffs. He averaged just over nine minutes per game during Boston's playoff run, and head coach Brad Stevens often opted for Robert Williams or small rotations involving Brad Wanamaker when Theis experienced foul trouble.

Given Williams' development and Theis' place as the starter, there doesn't seem to be a place for Kanter on next year's roster. Hollinger posited the Celtics could try to package him along with one of their three first-round draft picks to cut costs.

But there is an issue. Kanter has a $5 million player option for the 2020-21 season, and Jared Weiss of The Athletic reported the deadline for his decision has been postponed until the NBA finalizes the start of free agency.

As Weiss noted, free agency is projected to start on Dec. 1, and Kanter is not obligated to inform the Celtics of his decision until two days after the upcoming draft, which is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Boston might have to part with draft capital in an effort to move the Kentucky product, but it does not want to give away picks if he is planning on declining his player option.

Then again, there is no guarantee the Celtics will be looking to move Kanter if he accepts the player option. Perhaps Stevens and Danny Ainge will decide they need a guy who can score and rebound in spurts.

Simultaneously, Boston might choose to draft a big with one of their picks next month and could have a crowded frontcourt by the time next season rolls around.

Celtics Met With Grant Riller

Boston figures to draft a reserve guard later this fall, particularly considering Walker struggled with knee issues throughout the year.

Indeed, Chris Grenham of Forbes reported the Celtics met with College of Charleston guard Grant Riller, who Grenham reported is "seeing a lot of interest" at the end of the first round.

The 23-year-old was a four-year starter with the Cougars, earning first-team All-CAA honors in his junior and senior seasons. The Orlando, Florida native averaged 21.9 points in each of the last two seasons, finishing his collegiate career with a .519 field-goal percentage.

There are a number of intriguing guards who could be available at the end of the first round, including Michigan State standout Cassius Winston and Duke's Tre Jones. However, the Celtics seem interested by Riller's scoring and upside as a playmaker.

Boston Kicked Tires on Davis Bertans

The Celtics were inactive at the 2020 trade deadline, though not for a lack of trying.

Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reported they had interest in adding Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans but were "skittish of the hefty price tag required for a player on the verge of a big payday this offseason."

The 27-year-old was one of the elite marksmen in the NBA this year, shooting 42.4 percent from beyond the arc on 8.7 attempts per game. He likely would have profiled as an ideal pick-and-pop partner for Walker, had Boston pulled the trigger on a deal.

Walker had plenty of success operating in pick-and-roll with Theis, who could shoot the occasional three or make the extra pass to spur ball movement. But Walker might have had better driving lanes with defenses having to respect Bertans' shooting ability.

However, as Forsberg noted, the Celtics were unwilling to part with assets for a player who would essentially be a rental, given Boston's limited cap space.

Still, it is interesting to wonder whether Bertans' shooting could have made the difference for the Celtics in the playoffs. He floundered on a horrific team defense in Washington, but he might have made strides as a defender under Stevens in Boston, and he would have provided much-needed perimeter shooting.

