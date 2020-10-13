Dwayne Haskins Trade Rumors: Washington Hasn't Gotten Calls on QB After Benching

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team doesn't appear alone in its assessment of Dwayne Haskins Jr. through the first 13 games of his career.

Following head coach Ron Rivera dropping the quarterback from first to third on the depth chart, Washington hasn't heard from any clubs about a potential trade, according to ESPN's John Keim.

Haskins has passed for 2,304 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in parts of two seasons in D.C.

Washington selected the QB No. 15 overall in 2019 out of Ohio State where he was named First Team All-Big Ten and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting behind Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa.

Yet in 11 games as a starter, Haskins earned just three victories. Washington also parted ways with head coach Jay Gruden after Week 5 of the 2019 season and brought in Rivera for 2020. A short leash for Haskins in Year 2 became a given once Rivera traded for Kyle Allen, his backup QB with the Carolina Panthers before Rivera left the organization.

Allen, 24, started on Sunday in a 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, though he exited early with an arm injury. Alex Smith, taking his first snap since a devastating leg injury in 2018, replaced Allen in the loss.

Rivera confirmed the team will move ahead with Allen as its starter as long as he's healthy.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Haskins is under contract for at least two more seasons with a team option for a fifth year on his rookie deal. Without much trade interest, the quarterback may find himself hitting free agency much sooner than he expected.